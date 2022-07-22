ECB Survey Shows Inflation Further Above 2% Goal in Longer Term
(Bloomberg) -- Professional forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank raised their longer-term inflation outlook to 2.2% from 2.1% three months ago.
Consumer-price gains now seen averaging 7.3% this year, 3.6% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024
Core inflation expected to settle at 2.2% in longer term, up from 1.9% in previous survey round
Forecasters cut projections for economic growth in 2022 and 2023
Notwithstanding weaker outlook, forecasters lowered projections for unemployment over survey horizon
ECB survey includes 56 responses taken from July 1 to July 5NOTE: Lagarde Bids for ECB to Defy History With Third-Time-Lucky Hike
