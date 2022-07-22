ECB Survey Shows Inflation Further Above 2% Goal in Longer Term

Reuters

The war in Ukraine led to large increases in the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal shipped through Rotterdam in the first half of 2022, the port said on Friday, with Russia's share falling quickly in the second quarter. Overall throughput at Europe's largest port was up less than 1% year-on-year as an 8.9% fall in container traffic - caused by global logistics bottlenecks and the end of container traffic with Russia - offset the rise in raw materials. "Imports of both LNG and coal rose very sharply as an alternative to reduced European imports of Russian gas by pipeline," the port said in a statement.