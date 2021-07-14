ECB takes first step towards digital euro

FILE PHOTO: Workers maintain the huge Euro logo in front headquarters of ECB in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank took a first step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro, part of a global drive to meet growing demand for electronic means of payment and tackle a boom in cryptocurrencies.

"The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided today to launch the investigation phase of a digital euro project," the ECB said in a statement.

"The investigation phase will last 24 months and aim to address key issues regarding design and distribution."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

