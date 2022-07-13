ECB Watching Impact of Euro Rate on Inflation, Villeroy Says

William Horobin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is watching the euro-dollar exchange rate as recent lows can further stoke already record inflation, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy De Galhau.

“It’s good news for activity as it supports exporters but unfortunately it raises inflation a bit,” Villeroy, who also heads France’s central bank, told France Info radio. “The exchange rate isn’t something we set but we follow it because it counts for inflation.”

Battered by steep interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve and the increasing likelihood of a recession in the 19-member euro zone, the common currency has slipped toward parity with the dollar in recent weeks and came within a whisker of doing so on Tuesday.

The slump poses another headache for policy makers by keeping inflation elevated. With consumer prices surging at more than four times the 2% official target, the ECB plans to start raising rates for the first time in more than a decade this month.

Villeroy said recent moves in foreign-exchange markets don’t necessarily mean the euro is weak.

“When we look at what’s happened since the start of the year, it’s not so much the euro that’s weak, but the dollar that’s strong, notably because it is traditionally a safe haven,” Villeroy said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

