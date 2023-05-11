ECBI Chief signs law making Cherokee Indian Police bodycam videos not open to public

Home security camera footage of Jason Kloepfer after he was shot by police Dec. 13, 2023.

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Chief Richard Sneed has signed a law making police videos no longer public records, a move that comes amid a state investigation into a tribal police shooting.

The ordinance was approved unanimously by the Tribal Council April 6 and signed by Sneed April 25 without comment. The Citizen Times had been communicating with Sneed in the days up to and including April 25 to learn whether he would approve or seek to block the law, but he declined to say. The Citizen Times reached out again to Sneed on May 10.

Before the change, tribal law gave more access to its police recordings than North Carolina state law. Now, both require civil court actions to release videos. Cherokee Indian Police Chief Carla Neadeau told the council before the April 6 vote the law would allow the police chief discretion to release footage. But the law does not explicitly say that, instead saying it "does not limit individuals' ability to access these recordings through other provisions of the Cherokee Code, such as discovery in a criminal or civil action."

The ordinance was first proposed March 2, less than three months after the shooting of an unarmed Murphy man, Jason Kloepfer, in his home. A State Bureau of Investigation probe is still ongoing, SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube said.

The ordinance said at the time, "the Cherokee Law Enforcement Division is beginning to employ body-worn and in-car cameras to increase public safety and the safety and accountability of law enforcement officers."

Reporting in September by the tribe's official paper, the Cherokee One Feather, said the first order of bodycams had been expected to arrive by Dec. 7.

The Citizen Times requested any body-worn camera or other videos from the Dec. 13 shooting, but Neadeau said there were none. That is despite officers throwing a robot with a camera into Kloepfer's home.

Neadeau did not respond to follow-up questions, including whether officers were equipped with cameras.

Kloepfer's in-home security camera video of the early morning shooting showed at least three officers. It is not clear if they were wearing cameras.

The Cherokee SWAT team officers were not on tribal lands and were assisting Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies who had gotten calls of a disturbance at Kloepfer's home and possible gunshots. An initial statement by law enforcement said Kloepfer had confronted officers and engaged in a verbal altercation. But the security video he posted to social media contradicted that.

The footage begins with Kloepfer's home in darkness, the door opening and something being thrown inside, which was later reported to be the robot. Kloepfer picked it up and, responding to police commands, opened his door and raised his hands above his head with the robot in one hand. He was quickly shot multiple times with his longtime partner beside him.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch dropped charges of communicating threats and resisting an officer against Kloepfer who was hospitalized for his injuries and released. Kloepfer told the Citizen Times April 21 he planned to bring a federal civil rights suit against the police.

