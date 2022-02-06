ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022

FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Klaas Knot
    Dutch economist

By Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Klaas Knot, the Dutch central bank president and a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, said on Sunday he expects the ECB to raise interest rates in the fourth quarter of this year.

In an interview on Dutch television programme Buitenhof, Knot, known as one of the more hawkish members of the ECB's board, said he supported winding down the euro zone central bank's asset purchasing programme as quickly as possible.

"Personally I expect our first rate increase to take place around the fourth quarter of this year.... Normally we would raise rates by a quarter percentage point, I have no reason to expect we would take a different step." He added that he thought a second hike would likely follow in early 2023.

Knot's remarks come after ECB President Christine Lagarde https://www.reuters.com/business/ecb-seen-hold-may-acknowledge-inflation-risks-2022-02-02 on Thursday opened the door to an interest rate increase in 2022 but said it was "unlikely".

The bank must first end its asset purchasing programmes, currently set to be wound down in steps to 20 billion euros ($22.89 billion) per month by the fourth quarter. However, since Thursday bond markets have begun pricing in around 40 basis points of rate hikes by December.

"The first two rate increases will follow each other quite quickly, as they will take us out of negative territory," Knot said.

"After that, if we don't see a wage-price spiral and inflation expectations remain anchored around our 2% target there is not much reason for us to increase rates significantly and quickly."

Knot said that inflation in the euro zone, at 5.1% in January, was too high, and will probably last into 2023 before receding - assuming there is no further unexpected increase in energy prices.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB’s Knot Sees Interest-Rate Hike as Early as October

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publishing ErrorNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsEuropean Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects an interest-rate increase

  • The Gulf in January Jobs Reports Is Sign of ‘Abnormal Times,’ ADP Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publishing ErrorNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsWall Street strategists had two wildly different pictures of the U.S. job market to weigh against e

  • Kids are learning about the Russia-Ukraine conflict on TikTok with a mix of snark and fear. Here's how parents can explain, not alarm.

    TikTokers are sharing videos about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Gen Z has questions. Here's how experts say parents can keep kids in the know in age-appropriate ways.

  • 'Too many members of the Senate trade in stocks,' Senate Banking Committee chair says

    The push for stricter regulation related to members of Congress trading individual stocks has been picking up momentum in 2022.

  • Mortgage rates: Homeowners rush to refinance during rate pause

    Refinance applications were up 18% for the week ending January 28, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Absolutely Skyrocketed Today

    Double-digit gains across the board have investors asking: Is the next bull market rally in crypto underway?

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesStatement on Publishing ErrorNFTs Are the Ticket to New York’s Newest Social ClubsSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of evidence

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • Interest Rates Soared on the Jobs News. Why Stock Investors Should Worry.

    The yield on 2-year Treasury debt rose to 1.3% from 1.22% just before the government released a surprisingly upbeat report on employment.

  • Why Now Is the Time to Buy IBM Stock

    With a new CEO and a slimmed-down organization focused around the growth areas of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, IBM offers compelling reasons to invest. Big Blue's multi-year transformation reached its culmination last November when it completed the separation of its managed IT infrastructure services into a new publicly traded entity called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD). The operations under Kyndryl comprised about a quarter of IBM's revenue prior to the spinoff, yet those segments struggled, masking the strong growth IBM was experiencing in other lines of business.