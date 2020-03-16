ECB's Lagarde ready to do what needed to protect euro zone -Italy finance minister

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, told euro-zone finance ministers on Monday that she was ready to do everything necessary to avoid the break-up of the euro zone, Italy's finance minister said.

"Today Lagarde has said very clearly that the ECB is ready to do all what it is needed to avoid the fragmentation of the euro zone," the finance minister, Roberto Gualtieri, said after a videoconference of euro-zone finance ministers, attended by Lagarde, and dedicated to tackle the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; editing by Francesco Guarascio and Leslie Adler)