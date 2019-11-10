Echelon Financial Holdings (TSE:EFH) Shareholders Received A Total Return Of 16% In The Last Year

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (TSE:EFH) share price is down 57% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 16%. That's better than the market which returned 9.1% over the last year. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 51% in that time.

Given that Echelon Financial Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.





What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Echelon Financial Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Echelon Financial Holdings's TSR of 16% over the last year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Echelon Financial Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4.3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on Echelon Financial Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

