In echoes of the 1930s, Britain is blundering into military disaster

Many of us were surprised when the head of the Army advocated conscription in the face of the Russian danger. Less surprised that the Prime Minister quickly dismissed the idea – it would certainly frighten the pre-election horses. We have long been told that conscription is inefficient in modern conditions, and disliked by professional soldiers who hate trying to lick stroppy teenagers into shape. Even the French, for whom the citizen soldier was a pillar of national identity, gave up in the 1990s.

But the sharp difference of opinion between General Sir Patrick Sanders and Rishi Sunak may have a deeper significance. It raises the question of how democracies respond– or fail to respond – to grave external dangers. The answer is, I fear, that they are reluctant to do anything until they have no alternative. Voters don’t want to be kept awake at night, told that they will have to spend money on defence, and reminded of the possibility that they or their children might actually have to risk their lives.

We in Britain may be more prone to complacency than countries like Sweden or Israel or even Switzerland: being an island helps. Pitt the Younger assured the Commons in 1792 that “there never was a time in the history of this country, when, from the situation of Europe, we might more reasonably expect 15 years of peace” – just before being dragged into a 20-year conflict with France. Herbert Asquith was confident in August 1914 that “there seems no reason why we should be anything more than spectators”. Neville Chamberlain, of course, came back from Munich in 1938 declaring it was “peace for our time”. These were not stupid or dishonest men. But they found it hard to grasp the looming dangers before them.

Today we seem to be somewhere between Asquith and Chamberlain. Asquith, after a century of relative peace, and confident in the power of the Navy and empire, felt Britain must be safe. Chamberlain, horrified by the disaster of the First World War, hoped against hope that Hitler could be mollified: “We are all members of the human race. There must be something in common between us, if only we can find it.” We are oscillating between Asquith’s complacency and Chamberlain’s stubborn optimism. We celebrated “the end of history” in 1989 and set about enjoying the “peace dividend”, cutting defence spending and diverting resources into the NHS, welfare, working less productively and worrying about our mental health and our culture wars. We see dangers springing up around the world, but don’t want to think they are dangers to us: people in comfortable democracies (which we are, however much we grumble) find it natural, like the proverbial ostrich, to think that predators if ignored will go away.

But the politicians of Asquith’s and Chamberlain’s generations, however inadequate, were more decisive than those of today. The Liberal government had doubled naval expenditure, which by 1912 accounted for a quarter of the government spending. Stanley Baldwin in 1936 had begun major rearmament and Chamberlain expanded it, including developing the Spitfire, the Lancaster bomber, radar, battleships and the world’s first purpose-built aircraft carrier. Chamberlain also took the first steps towards conscription. And this was done in the teeth of opposition from the Labour Party and the Left (The Guardian attacked the government’s “£400 million or death”), and a powerful pacifist movement. Such opposition does not constrain governments today.

Of course war came in both 1914 and 1939. Does this prove that increasing defence spending is not a sure deterrent? Yes, perhaps, if you are faced with a potential enemy set on making war whatever the cost. But in both cases, war came not only because of Britain’s still inadequate defences but in part because British governments seemed weak and irresolute, encouraging desperate enemies to take a risk.

So do we need conscription? Surely not like that of 1916 or 1939 – though if (God forbid) a real war came everything would be conscripted as in 1940, men, women and even children. We do not need a mass Army. But we do need a stronger Navy and Air Force, not to be scrapping ships for want of crews. Less drastically than conscription, we need to make the Armed Forces far more attractive as careers, and seriously build up our reserve forces. Civilian skills in medicine, cyber warfare and indeed flying drones can be crucial. Pessimists think that “culture wars” are sapping our ability to defend ourselves, but the culture warriors, like the conscientious objectors of the 1930s, are not much of a resource anyway. We should try paying our Armed Forces better before we start worrying about the state of our national soul. That would also contribute to “levelling up”.

History shows that we have blundered into disaster by not seeing it coming. In the 1930s, public opinion moved faster than the politicians in realising the threat from the Nazis, but it was still desperately late in doing so. War is so terrible – modern war unimaginably so – that we cannot neglect any way of making it less likely. Retreating into neutrality does not seem an option in the modern world, as Sweden, long a proud neutral, has realised. We need politicians who are able to look without flinching at the dangers facing us, and explain to the country what needs to be done and what it will cost.

Robert Tombs is the author of ‘The English and Their History’, an updated edition of which has recently appeared

