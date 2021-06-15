Echoes of Breonna Taylor in shooting of Black man in Georgia

  • Daphne Bolton holds an urn containing the ashes of her brother at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot shoot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Daphne Bolton poses for a portrait holding a photograph of her brother at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Daphne Bolton wipes away tears as she looks at an urn containing the ashes of her brother at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot shoot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • This Monday, June 14, 2021 photo shows a sign for the apartment complex in Smyrna, Ga., where Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was shot in December by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. Bolton was on a couch in his apartment near Atlanta \ when police serving a narcotics search warrant burst through the front door with no warning. A lawyer for the family says that when the 49-year-old Bolton stood up from the couch, at least one of the officers fired, hitting him with two bullets. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
  • Daphne Bolton poses for a portrait holding a photograph of her brother at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
  • Daphne Bolton poses for a portrait at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
1 / 6

SWAT Shooting Georgia

Daphne Bolton holds an urn containing the ashes of her brother at her home on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Bolton's brother, Johnny Lorenzo Bolton, a 49-year-old Black man was shot shoot to death by a Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member serving a search warrant last December. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
KATE BRUMBACK
·7 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was lying with his eyes closed on a couch in his apartment near Atlanta when police serving a narcotics search warrant burst through the front door with guns drawn and no warning.

Bolton stood up and at least one of the officers fired, sending two bullets into Bolton's chest. The 49-year-old Black man died from his injuries.

Details of the pre-dawn encounter in December — most of which come from a lawyer representing Bolton’s family — resemble a case that is well known nationwide: the killing nine months earlier of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. The 26-year-old Black woman also died after being shot by officers serving a drug search warrant at her apartment.

But unlike Taylor’s, Bolton’s name is not painted in large letters on protest signs or mentioned in the ongoing nationwide discussions on racial injustice and police brutality that began after Taylor’s death in March 2020 and that of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020.

Bolton’s relatives and their lawyers wanted to try to get information about the shooting from law enforcement before drawing attention to his killing, they said. Frustrated in those efforts, the attorneys sent a draft of a lawsuit to Cobb County officials in mid-April along with a letter threatening litigation if county officials didn’t provide more information and address accountability and compensation for Bolton's death.

“For almost six months, we gave them quiet,” Bolton's sister Daphne Bolton said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “That lets me know that’s not what gets a response.”

Now, Bolton says, “I want my brother’s name to ring beside Breonna Taylor’s. When they say Breonna Taylor, I want them to say Breonna Taylor and Johnny Lorenzo Bolton. I want them to be simultaneous.”

The specifics of Taylor’s killing have been laid out in detail: Police arrived after midnight and used a battering ram to knock open the door. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he grabbed his gun and he and Taylor got out of bed and walked toward the door. Police say they knocked and identified themselves. Walker said he didn’t hear them say police and feared the officers were intruders. He fired once, hitting an officer in the leg. Three officers returned fire, discharging a total of 32 bullets, five of which hit Taylor.

Far fewer details about Bolton’s death have been released.

In a bare-bones news release issued the day he died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, which investigates shootings involving police at the request of local agencies, said officers had executed a narcotics search warrant at a Smyrna apartment around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 17.

“During entry into the residence, a SWAT team member discharged his firearm and an occupant of the apartment was struck,” the release said.

It was a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. The agency has said it’s cooperating with the investigation.

The GBI said it turned over its investigative file to the Cobb County district attorney’s office on March 16.

The district attorney’s office has said it’s still investigating and — as it does with all cases involving shootings by police — plans to present the case to a grand jury.

In a letter responding to the family's lawyers, an attorney representing Cobb County said officials were reviewing the claims raised by the family's lawyers but they “believe there are several material inaccuracies” in the draft lawsuit and accompanying letter. County officials have declined requests from the AP for documents detailing the shooting, citing an exemption in the state’s open records law for material related to an ongoing investigation.

The two-bedroom apartment where Bolton lived served as an unofficial boarding house, according to Zack Greenamyre, one of the family's lawyers. A woman and her teenage daughter lived in one bedroom, another woman rented the other bedroom, and Bolton slept on a couch in the living room, Greenamyre said.

As part of an investigation targeting a suspected drug dealer, police served two warrants at roughly the same time: one at a townhouse where the suspected dealer lived and the second at the apartment where Bolton lived, which police said was paid for by the alleged dealer. The officer who provided sworn statements for both warrant applications said they were based on information from a confidential law enforcement source and surveillance. The officer said the confidential informant bought cocaine at the apartment in September and that drug sales continued there in December.

The officer asked for a “no-knock” warrant, which allows police to enter without announcing themselves. He cited the criminal histories of people who were known to associate with the suspected dealer at the apartment and previous reports of guns seen there.

Greenamyre says the warrant for the apartment was based on false and outdated information and that the apartment was purely residential, with no drug sales taking place there. Bolton’s name doesn’t appear in the paperwork for either warrant.

Greenamyre said witnesses told him Bolton was lying on a couch with his eyes closed, possibly sleeping, when officers crashed through the door. He stood in response to the noise and was shot by police, the witnesses said. They also said that as Bolton lay dying, officers didn't immediately provide first aid but instead handcuffed him.

“The limited information available to the family now does not make this look like a justified shooting,” said the letter accompanying the draft lawsuit.

About two weeks after the shooting, police got additional arrest warrants for the alleged dealer, who had already been arrested in the raid on the townhouse, and his brother, saying the pair had access to a locked closet in the apartment where a backpack containing drugs was found.

Police also got arrest warrants for two women and a man who were in the apartment with Bolton when police entered. The warrants charge all three with possession of a gun despite prior felony convictions after one gun was found in the kitchen and another in a bedroom. The man also had a backpack containing cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines, a warrant says.

Daphne Bolton, who says her brother was a talented singer with a big heart, wants to know why he was shot and wants the officers involved to be fired and charged. She also wants an end to “no-knock” warrants.

Bolton said she was at work at a bank in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 17 when she got a Facebook message from her brother's daughter saying he'd been shot. The hours that followed are a blur, but she remembers pacing in her home, calling hospitals near Atlanta to try to find him before eventually learning he'd died.

Her anger and grief are still raw.

The two siblings were born about a year apart and grew up, along with an older sister who died five years ago from complications of multiple sclerosis, in a tightknit family in Mississippi. As teenagers, they moved to South Carolina with their mother after their parents divorced.

Johnny Bolton never really liked school, but he was funny and well liked and drew a crowd when he'd sing in public. He began dabbling with drugs in his late teens, possibly as a way to cope with their parents' divorce, his sister said. He moved to the Atlanta area as a young man.

Daphne Bolton saw her brother a couple of times a year, but spoke to him more often. She treasures a memory from one of her birthdays when her brother came to surprise her and the family went bowling. Since his death, she's regretted not going to a family reunion last summer where he was set to sing.

Johnny Bolton loved women and always had a girlfriend, some of whom reached out to his sister for advice about him. He'd been working at a carwash and was popular with customers and staff there, Daphne Bolton said.

Johnny Bolton ran into trouble with the law over the years, mostly drug and misdemeanor offenses, and spent some time locked up. He'd often call his sister to ask for money and she'd send it. Even though she didn't agree with some of her brother's choices, she figured it was safer if he got money from her.

“He always told me, he said, ‘Baby Sis, I’m gonna get better.’ I said, ‘I know you are,’” Daphne Bolton said through tears. “I never gave up hope that he would get better. Now I, unfortunately, will never get to see that day.”

Recommended Stories

  • Deona Knajdek: Minneapolis mother-of-two killed as car hits protesters

    Deona Knajdek was reportedly using her car to block a street when another vehicle hit hers.

  • House panel to investigate Trump-era DOJ seizures of data from lawmakers, journalists

    The House Judiciary Committee will launch a formal probe into the Trump-era Justice Department's seizure of data from devices belonging to members of Congress, their aides, journalists and then-White House counsel, panel chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced Monday.Why it matters: Though it's so far unclear if the cases are related, they raise "serious constitutional and separation of power concerns," Nadler said in a statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Biden's DOJ asks Supreme Court to reinstate death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber

    President Biden's Department of Justice on Monday night asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.Why it matters: Biden is the first sitting president to oppose the death penalty and has said he wants to end its use. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Consequently, the Biden administration's action on the appeal to the Supreme Court, which was launched following a request from former President Trump

  • 'Not possible to have fair hearing': Woman without mask at MBS

    An ex-naval officer charged for not wearing a mask in numerous places returned to court again on Tuesday (15 June) claiming that it was not possible for her to have a fair hearing due to previous cases involving the Singapore Armed Forces.

  • Haiti already had a child hunger problem. Now COVID and gang clashes are making it worse.

    COVID-19, gang violence are endangering Haiti’s children

  • Biden at NATO Summit: Alexei Navalny’s Death Would Erode U.S-Russia Relations

    During a press conference at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels, President Joe Biden stated that if imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin's regime, were to perish in detention, it would have a deteriorating effect on U.S.-Russia relations.

  • Minnesota Lawmakers Reach Deal on $5 Million Film Tax Credit

    The Minnesota House and Senate have reached a deal to create a new $5 million-a-year tax credit for film and TV production in the state. The bill language was unveiled on Monday as the Legislature began a special session to pass a budget. The budget package is expected to pass both chambers either later this […]

  • CB Shaquill Griffin impressed with Trevor Lawrence’s ‘insane’ throwing abilities

    One of the Jags' most experienced players likes what he's seen from Trevor Lawrence so far after watching him dating back to OTAs.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization; Novavax vaccine highly effective in large trial

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The delta variant of the coronavirus first identified in India may double the risk of hospitalization among COVID-19 patients, compared with the alpha variant first discovered in the UK, a study from Scotland suggests. Researchers looked at 19,543 COVID-19 cases and 377 hospitalizations among 5.4 million people, including 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalizations in patients with the delta variant, who tended to be younger and more affluent.

  • U.N. readies for more displaced Afghans after troop withdrawal

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations is preparing for a likely further displacement of civilians in Afghanistan after U.S. and international troops leave the country in September, U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi told Reuters on Monday. Violence has been rising as foreign forces begin withdrawing and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed. Grandi pointed to a deadly attack last week on an international demining organization in northern Afghanistan, which killed 10 people.

  • Who is this guy?: Introducing 10 U.S. Open competitors you should know more about

    Here is a closer look at 10 not-so-notable names teeing it up this week at Torrey Pines.

  • Philippines: Militant wanted for beheadings, 3 others killed

    Philippine troops killed four Abu Sayyaf militants in a gunbattle Sunday in the country’s south, including a commander blamed for beheadings and a suspected would-be suicide bomber, military officials said. Army troops backed by police were to serve a warrant for the arrest of Injam Yadah at his home after midnight in Alat village in Jolo town in Sulu province, when he and his men opened fire.

  • Mormons and NAACP seek to advance work with new initiatives

    Top leaders from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced $9.25 million in new educational and humanitarian projects Monday as they seek to build on an alliance formed with the NAACP in 2018 as part of the faith's efforts to improve race relations. The Utah-based church will donate $3 million to fund scholarships for three years for Black students through the United Negro College Fund and give $250,000 to create a fellowship for students from the United States to travel to Ghana to learn about slavery, said church president Russell M. Nelson at a news conference in Salt Lake City. The faith known widely as the Mormon church will also give $6 million to fund three years of humanitarian aid aimed at helping underprivileged people in six metro areas of the United States.

  • Biden promised to reform a student loan forgiveness program that's still rejecting 98% of applicants

    Biden campaigned on reforming the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, but new data show 98% of borrowers are still being denied.

  • Rappers Lil Dicky, Lil Yachty and Rico Nasty Come Together for the Ultimate Rap Battle

    Charmin toilet paper's latest campaign challenged some of the best rappers in the biz; Lil Dicky, Lil Yachty and Rico Nasty to battle their way to king or queen of the throne. See who flushed the others away singing Charmin's praises. Head to at Charmin on Instagram to see the battle go down.

  • Democrats harden position on infrastructure package as doubts about bipartisan deal grow

    Sen. Bernie Sanders came out against the bipartisan agreement Monday night, saying, "I wouldn't vote for it."

  • Senator Ted Cruz endorses Susan Wright for North Texas congressional seat

    Wright is in a July 27 runoff with fellow Republican Jake Ellzey. Election Day is July 27.

  • Southern Baptist Convention's focus on mission recalls history of promoting white dominance

    J.D. Greear, president of the Southern Baptist Convention, has called on the denomination to focus on its theological mission. AP Photo/Jay Reeves, FileRocked by controversies, dwindling numbers and internal divisions, the Southern Baptist Convention will meet for its annual meeting on June 15 under the banner: “We Are Great Commission Baptists.” The slogan is notable not only for the unifying “we” but for the statement of intent regarding the SBC’s theological mission – the “Great Commission” r

  • Crackdown on pitchers and illegal foreign substances starts next week: How it works

    Every starting pitcher will be checked at least twice a game for foreign substances, and relief pitchers at least once by the umpiring crew.

  • Runner says tainted burrito led to test for banned substance

    Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she’s been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito. Houlihan’s announcement on her Instagram account Monday arrives days before the start of U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon, where the top three in each event earn a spot to the postponed Tokyo Games. The 28-year-old Houlihan said she received an email from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Jan. 14, notifying her that a drug testing sample returned a finding for the anabolic steroid nandrolone.