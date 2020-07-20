Aboriginal Australians 'still suffering effects of colonial past'

The death of George Floyd in the US has also hit home in Australia.

It has brought anger about mass incarceration and police brutality back to the fore in this country.

In the past three decades, more than 400 Aboriginal people have died in police custody despite findings and recommendations from a national inquiry back in 1991.

And like in the US, there have been calls to shift resources away from policing and prisons and towards empowering indigenous people to make the decisions that affect their community.

Some projects are getting government funding. Keenan Mundine's small charity, Deadly Connections, relies mainly on donations.

Keenan, a 33-year-old Aboriginal Australian, tries to keep young people away from prison and help them navigate the often-tense relationship with the police.

"The only time the blue uniform comes into our community is to take away a loved one," he says.

I asked him how he feels when he sees a policeman.

"Fear!", he answers almost immediately.

We are spending the afternoon in the neighbourhood where he grew up in Redfern in inner-city Sydney.

He points to different tower blocks, each with a different encounter with the authorities. One where his best friend was chased by the police and fell to his death from a balcony.

"I was actually arrested once in that very place we are right now," he says, as we stand by the pavement facing the towers and a basketball court.

"I used to play on those streets and dream of better days, of not being broken. Not being chased by the police. Some kids that I played with lost their lives because of the police," he says.

Keenan was taken into care at the age of six when he lost both his parents - his father to suicide, his mother to a drug overdose.

By 14 he was in juvenile detention for theft. He was also involved in drugs and spent much of the next 15 years behind bars.

His memories of this time are blurred, but he does remember the birthdays.

"I turned 18 in juvenile custody," Keenan says in tears.

"When those days come around, you just want to be around your family, you just want to be loved. You want to feel normal. You don't want presents, you don't want anything else but to be at the table with your loved ones," he adds.

Keenan has turned a corner in his life. He's been clean and out of jail for a few years now. He's married and has two little boys Khaius and Khyreese.

He's a devoted father and keeps a close eye on them while we talk. Then takes them to the swings. He worries for their future.

He says the justice system has unfairly targeted young Aboriginal people like him for years and that this hasn't changed

"I live in constant fear of my children being put in the same position that I was and having things happen to them that were out of their control and traumatising them for the rest of their life.

"I worry about them growing older and being arrested by the police and being taken to prison," Keenan says.

Colonial roots

His fear is echoed among thousands of other first nations families.

While indigenous Australians make up less than 3% of the population, they represent more than a quarter of adult prisoners.

More than half the children sentenced to juvenile detention in Australia are Aboriginal.

And an indigenous teenage boy is more likely to go to jail than to university.

"The over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today is a direct legacy of colonisation in Australia," says Roxanne Moore, executive officer for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services.