Echoes of Mugabe as Zimbabwe president entrenches power

Emmerson Mnangagwa promised change when he took over from Mugabe, but critics say he simply uses more subtle methods to block opposition
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fanuel JONGWE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In office since the military-led ouster of Robert Mugabe three-and-a-half years ago, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is consolidating his grip on power with moves reminiscent of his predecessor's style, analysts say.

Tweaks to the constitution and criminalising anti-government speech mark a change from Mugabe's street-fighting and abductions, but observers see the same motives at work -- making political opposition all but impossible.

The president -- who arrived in office promising a "new and unfolding democracy" and a departure from Mugabe's authoritarian rule -- is in fact developing "an imperial executive whose power is not adequately checked and balanced," said Kucaca Phulu, legal affairs chief of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Mnangagwa claimed the presidency in November 2017 after a military coup put paid to Mugabe's 37-year rule.

He was confirmed in elections eight months later the results of which were hotly contested by the opposition, and will be up for re-election in 2023.

Weeks ago, a constitutional amendment granted the president power to handpick judges and extend the tenure of senior members of the judiciary, even past their retirement age.

The constitutional change "is manifestly conspicuous in its intention to consolidate and solidify the president's position ahead of 2023 elections," the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said in a statement.

Mnangagwa almost immediately extended by five years the tenure of 70-year-old Chief Justice Luke Malaba -- seen as the president's ally after he threw out opposition claims of election-rigging in 2018.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe's High Court ruled that Malaba's extension was illegal after a challenge by a lawyers' association, but the government vowed to appeal.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi threatened to "poke the enemy in the eye", claiming the courts had been captured by foreign forces.

Even with the High Court ruling, the change to the basic law marks "the single deadliest blow to constitutionalism", said Dzikamai Bere, director of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association.

- 'Authoritarian impulses' -

Critics see little difference between Mnangagwa -- Mugabe's former deputy -- and his ex-boss, accusing him of seeking to create a one-party state under the ruling Zanu-PF.

"Beating up people is no longer sustainable," independent analyst Alexander Rusero told AFP.

"Whereas in the past Zanu-PF used violence and abductions to intimidate and cow its opponents in order to maintain its hold on power, this time they have decided to use subtle ways."

The government now hopes to pass a so-called Patriotic Bill, which prohibits any Zimbabwean from "wilfully communicating messages intended to harm the image and reputation of the country on international platforms".

Seen as seeking to muzzle Mnangagwa's opponents, it will allow the government to pry into private communications between citizens and foreign government officials if passed into law.

Combined with the constitutional amendment, the bill shows "it's all about consolidation of power and a game plan in favour of Mnangagwa," Rusero said.

"We are on a roller-coaster of rule by law as opposed to the rule of law... the path has been cleared and come 2023 (elections) it's as good as a done deal," he added.

University of Zimbabwe political scientist Eldred Masunungure said that the legal moves represent "a great leap backwards in terms of democratic development."

The two "are really designed to consolidate and concentrate power in the hands of the president. They are driven by authoritarian impulses," he said.

"The whole thing is a big mess," said Masunungure. "Patriotism is not something you can legislate for. All this is aimed at muzzling government critics."

fj/sn/tgb/spm

Recommended Stories

  • At least 50 dead in two attacks in eastern DR Congo

    At least 50 people were killed overnight in two new attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo's deeply troubled east, monitors said Monday.

  • Exiled ICoast ex-leader Gbagbo to return June 17: party

    Former president Laurent Gbagbo will return to Ivory Coast on June 17 after a decade following his acquittal of crimes against humanity during a civil war, a party official said Monday.

  • Viewpoint: Why Germany's Namibia genocide apology is not enough

    Germany is sorry for the massacres but the lack of reparations has angered targeted communities.

  • Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

    Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

  • Looking for a new job? Here are 6 companies you'll want to work for in 2021

    These employers got top ratings for perks like competitive pay and a quality work culture.

  • Lord Ashcroft's son's partner charged with manslaughter over death of police officer in Belize

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son has been charged with manslaughter by negligence following the death of a police officer in Belize, according to local media. Jasmine Hartin, 38, the girlfriend of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father was deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, has been in custody since Friday after Superintendent Henry Jemmott, 42, was shot in the head on a pier on the island of Ambergris Caye. According to the Daily Mail, Ms Hartin’s lawyer said his client had been denied bail. Godfrey Smith said: “The charge is manslaughter by negligence. Bail has been denied. We appeal to the Supreme Court as is normal.” Under Belize’s criminal code, the maximum prison sentence for manslaughter by negligence is five years. Earlier on Monday, reports claimed that Ms Hartin may have been giving Mr Jemmott a massage when his gun accidentally went off and shot him in the head. Mr Jemmott’s body was found floating in the sea next to the pier in the town of San Pedro on the east coast of Belize. Ms Hartin has reportedly claimed that when he was accidentally shot he fell on top of her, attempting to get him off she pushed him and his body fell from the pier into the water, 7 News said sources claimed.

  • Aguero hoping for Messi partnership after signing for Barca

    Sergio Aguero said Monday that he was hoping to have the "pleasure" of playing alongside Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with Barcelona.

  • The NBA’s alignment with Rwanda’s repressive leader was headscratching

    The league, as ever, projects lofty goals. But joining itself with a president who has been accused of human rights abuses was not a good look Basketball Africa League was a hit with fans but left ethical questions for the NBA. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Last month, just two days after releasing his sixth studio album, J. Cole made his professional basketball debut in the NBA’s Basketball Africa League (BAL). The Grammy Award winner, regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation, played for the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, where he scored three points, secured several rebounds and a pair of assists en route to his team’s 83-60 win against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers. The match-up, which also happened to be the first-ever BAL game, was broadcast on national television in the United States and was met with widespread attention from international media outlets. The tournament’s inaugural season consisted of 12 teams from 12 African countries, including Rwanda, Algeria, Senegal, Mali, Cameroon, and Egypt. However, the league has also drawn criticism for its decision to host its debut season in Rwanda, as well as the league’s growing relationship with Rwandan president Paul Kagame. Dating back to 1994 when he was first appointed to political office, Kagame has been accused of widespread human rights atrocities. The alleged abuses include forced disappearances, assassinations of political opponents, torture and state-imposed censorship. His regime helped launch two wars in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, which led to the deaths of more than five million people. Despite his violent history and repressive actions, Kagame is viewed by many in his country as a national hero and a global darling for commanding the rebel force that ended the Rwandan genocide in 1994. In the aftermath of the genocide, Kagame gained influence before being elected president in 2000 and has remained in power ever since. A 2014 Human Rights Watch report documented at least 10 cases involving attacks or threats against his critics outside Rwanda since the late 1990s, all of which were tied to Kagame or his party. Most recently, Paul Rusesabagina, who was played by Don Cheadle in the movie Hotel Rwanda, was forcibly taken from Dubai to Rwanda and accused of being a terrorist. Rusesabagina has since maintained his innocence. According to Howard French, author of the forthcoming book, Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans and Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War, Rusesabagina’s detention bears very strong parallels to the recent forced landing of an airplane by Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist. The difference lies in the west’s response to each incident. “The west has expressed outrage toward Belarus and its leader, Lukashenko, but has said little about Rwanda’s behavior, and has not criticized Kagame over this at all, as far as I can tell,” French told the Guardian. “I think that western media has a very poor record of reporting on Rwanda. Too often, reporters give short shrift to understanding the country’s complicated history, and they are too ready to take the state’s narrative about its successes at face value. Because Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, is such a smoothly ordered place, reporters feel comfortable there, and by the same token, don’t feel comfortable looking very deeply into anything potentially critical.” As criticism of Kagame’s regime mounted in the late 2000s, especially following the HRW report, Kagame attempted to further his image as a magnanimous leader by attaching his name to sports. In 2002, Kagame began sponsoring the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations football tournament, which was then renamed the Kagame Interclub Cup. He turned to basketball in 2018 when he helped Masai Ujiri, president of the Toronto Raptors, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver open the Giants of Africa camp in Kigali. The following year, Kagame made an appearance at the Oracle Arena to watch a playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Kagame was given the tickets by the NBA and arrived with a sizeable entourage. Silver later called Kagame and his family “very knowledgeable NBA fans” and thanked the leader for his support. Given Kagame’s ties to several key figures within the NBA, it comes as little surprise that he was able to angle for the rights to host the debut BAL season in Kigali. Naturally, he wasted little time securing a photo-op with J. Cole. The NBA’s decision to allow operations in Kagame’s Rwanda was met with staunch criticism, including from Rusesabagina’s wife, Taciana, who urged Silver to “reconsider your choice to host the BAL games in Rwanda.” The Guardian also obtained a letter from the Human Rights Foundation addressed to Silver, which called on him cut ties with the dictator. “Like other dictators, Kagame is seeking to exploit the prestige of your brand to distract from his dreadful history of crimes and ongoing brutal repression. Given your stated values, we believe that you have the responsibility not to be in league with Kagame and his government,” read the letter signed by Thor Halvorssen, CEO of the Human Rights Foundation. “Basketball fans in Rwanda, Africa, and across the world look to the NBA for leadership and inspiration. We urge you to deny the Kagame regime the opportunity to use your global influence to whitewash its warmongering, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and illegal plunder of natural resources.” Through his association with the NBA and its efforts in Africa, Kagame joins a long list of dictators and authoritarian leaders who manipulate sports in an attempt to whitewash their reputations abroad, as well as to further their political agendas – a process known as sportswashing. Considering that the NBA has promoted itself as a sports league that values social justice and human rights, its decision to partner with Kagame and his regime is both tone-deaf and hypocritical. When asked for comment, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams avoided any specific remarks on Kagame but stated that the BAL is part of the league’s apolitical effort to further basketball in Africa. “The two-week tournament is taking place at a single site in Kigali, Rwanda in a bubble environment similar to other NBA, WNBA and NBA G League events conducted during the pandemic. Future BAL seasons will be played in a more traditional format in cities and countries across the continent,” Williams told the Guardian. “The BAL is part of the NBA’s broader efforts to grow basketball in Africa, use sports as an economic growth engine across the continent and provide a platform to improve the health and wellness of one of the world’s youngest and fastest-growing populations.” The NBA’s goals, as ever, remain lofty. Fans will hope the BAL’s second season is played under less controversial circumstances.

  • Henry rejoins Belgium coaching staff for Euro 2020

    Thierry Henry has rejoined the Belgium coaching staff for the upcoming European Championship.

  • Sergio Aguero hopes he can star alongside Lionel Messi for Barcelona

    Aguero is a long-time friend of Messi as the pair have shared an international dressing room for several years.

  • These 4 People Joined the Military To Escape Poverty: Here Are Their Stories

    Fewer than 1% of U.S. adults currently serve in the military. Fewer than 10% are veterans. These dwindling percentages are representative of the modern era: One in which citizens aren't being drafted...

  • Czech police call for premier's indictment in fraud case

    Czech police recommended again on Monday that Prime Minister Andrej Babis should be indicted over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies. Prague’s prosecution office said it has received the results of the updated police investigation into Babis’ possible involvement in the $2 million fraud. Prosecutors now have to decide whether to file charges against Babis or dismiss them.

  • Dubai Left Behind as World’s Prime Property Hotspots Bloom Again

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply glut that’s held down Dubai’s property prices for over half a decade will likely keep it on the sidelines of a global upswing in values of prime residential real estate.Fast emerging from the pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in the emirate this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank LLP.The burst of supply will probably leave Dubai, alongside Buenos Aires, as the only two cities in Knight Frank’s selection of 25 prime locations to witness a decline in values for their top-end residential properties.“The supply-demand imbalance has been a defining feature of Dubai’s residential market ever since the Great Recession of 2008-09,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. “Looking at the next few years, this looks set to persist.”The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom EnsuesWhile the wealthiest home buyers who fled virus lockdowns for Dubai have helped spur demand for luxury homes earlier this year, the improvement hasn’t been uniform. Much of the city’s real estate is still working through an oversupply that drove down values by over a third since 2014.The pandemic compounded the pressures from job losses and departures of foreign workers, chipping away at demand for rentals. The booming residential pipeline suggests that chronic oversupply will remain a key vulnerability for Dubai, one of seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.Still, the outlook also means that Dubai will be a relative bargain for buyers with deep pockets. A million dollars can buy 165 square meters (1,776 square feet) of space in Dubai, around five times more than in London or New York, according to Knight Frank. Dubai has 42,356 homes valued at $1 million, second only to the U.K. capital.The values of prime homes, worth 3.6 million dirhams ($1 million) or more, are forecast to decline 2% in 2021 after dropping 6% in 2020, Knight Frank estimates.Home prices overall are set to fall 2% to 3% while single-family properties -- known locally as villas and making up about a third of the city’s residential supply -- are likely to climb 3% to 4%, Durrani said.Dubai’s Property Glut Means Two More Years of Price Declines Still, Knight Frank forecasts prices will decline at a slower pace thanks to easing travel restrictions and plans to stage the postponed Expo 2020 later this year.With “an improved economic outlook, business confidence is rising and that is filtering through to the property market in the form of heightened interest and rising deal volumes,” Durrani said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned for ‘not caring one bit’ about pandemic by Miami Herald editorial board

    The governor ‘seemed to care not one bit about the health and well-being of most Floridians as the pandemic raged,’ the newspaper says

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House