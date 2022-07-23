Echols man charged with child molestation

Jul. 23—STATENVILLE — An Echols County man has been charged with multiple counts of child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

On June 21, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to check into possible child molestation, according to a GBI statement.

Echols County Sheriff's Office investigators and GBI agents began the investigation, leading to a search warrant at an Echols County residence.

A 69-year-old man is charged with multiple counts of child molestation, GBI agents said.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office assisted with analyzing digital and electronic evidence.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.