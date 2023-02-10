The ECHR is maddening, but to withdraw would be a tragic mistake

Migrants who were picked up at sea after attempting to cross the English Channel, are helped ashore in England - Ben Stansall / AFP

The cardinal misfortune in the framing of Brexit was the failure – or refusal – to hold the Referendum on a point of constitutional principle.

The timing and purpose of the vote was solely in order to rid the Tory party of Ukip. This original sin has contaminated the process ever since.

Had the vote been called on the enormous implications of the Lisbon Treaty, say, and had it been presented properly as a defence of democracy and the liberal nation state, it would have been harder to caricature as atavistic populism.

World opinion did not understand Brexit and has viewed it ever since as either self-indulgence or geopolitical vandalism. My fear is that we are drifting into a second such misfortune over the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The logic of a liberal Brexit is that you must in recompense cling harder to the alternative club of European sovereign states: the Council of Europe, the European Court of Human Rights and the ECHR, all championed by Winston Churchill as a bulwark against authoritarian backsliding after the Second World War.

Do we really want to turn our backs on this construction so that we can deport boat migrants to Rwanda? Is that the political hill we want to die on? As Sir John Major warned this week, we would be in “pretty rum company” with Russia and Belarus.

The Convention is written into Northern Ireland’s Good Friday Agreement. It is a requirement of the security and judicial chapter of the post-Brexit deal with the EU. It is subject to the Sewel Convention governing UK devolution. Scotland and Wales would deny legislative assent for withdrawal. You cannot fight on every front at once.

Let us separate Brexit and Convexit. My view is that the EU in its current form cannot be reformed. It cannot be restrained from galloping centralisation or be made more democratic.

Monetary union requires fiscal union and a single economic government if it is going to survive, and that eviscerates the tax and spending prerogative of elected legislatures. It must drain the lifeblood of national democracy. A non-euro member could not coexist in an EU on this trajectory for long.

Yes, the EU could one day evolve into a democratic superstate with a strong parliament holding an elected European government to account. But that was not the case made by the Remain establishment in 2016 and it drives home the enormity of the constitutional issues at stake.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) is a different animal. The Convention was drafted under David Maxwell Fyfe, a Scottish lawyer and Nuremberg prosecutor. Some of his team were resistance fighters or survivors of Nazi camps. They were writing as the Soviet Union crushed Eastern Europe. Their purpose was to arm democracies against the totalitarian surveillance state.

The court’s glistening metal and glass building near the Rhine was built by a British architect, Richard Rogers. We should not claim some sort of privileged ownership, but we nor should we disown our child out of petulance.

No doubt, the court has acted in a deeply irritating fashion for decades, inventing a “living instrument” doctrine to conjure rights that are not in the text and to engage in rampant judicial activism. It intrudes into the nooks and crannies of national life in ways that were manifestly not intended by the authors.

The ECtHR has been captured by judges who stretch Article 8 on “respect for private and family life” to create law on everything from transgender rights to psychological integrity. It invoked this article to block the deportation of a man who assaulted his partner and paid no maintenance or child support. You can’t make it up.

This is more or less how the imperial Warren Court behaved in the US in the 1970s, inventing rights in the “penumbras” of the US Constitution and striking down state laws like demi-gods.

However, courts can be recaptured. Judicial thinking is cyclical and subject to political undercurrents. There is no teleological imperative that compels the ECtHR to keep pushing the envelope, as there certainly is with the integrationist EU Project.

And Britain has more than a little leverage: the court knows that the departure of the UK would be a body blow to the institution itself. The rival EU has its own ambitions. It would gobble up the ECtHR and replace the Convention with its less liberal edifice of rights law.

We should have no illusions about the difficulty of reform. US justices are nominated by the White House and confirmed – or not – by the Senate after a forensic grilling. The ECtHR has no such open process.

Lord Sumption’s third Reith Lecture in 2019 is the definitive indictment of what has gone wrong. The court has intruded on the sensitive social or moral issues where opinion is divided, whether fetal research, or assisted suicide, immigration, and same sex unions.

“In a democracy, the appropriate way of resolving such disagreements is through the political process. This is, in reality, a form of non-consensual legislation,” he said.

The ECtHR has intruded on planning law, noise abatement, or eviction for nonpayment of rent, issues that are not fundamental rights and which often involve a clash between competing groups.

The Human Rights Act in 1998 accelerated this mission creep by incorporating the Convention into UK law. Our own activist judges have pushed the process further. The UK has become the ECtHR’s star pupil by preempting its strictures, with just 0.3 “applications” per 100,000 citizens, the lowest of any member state. But in doing so judges have displaced Parliament in its primary function.

Sumption is not yet in favour of walking out. Nor is Oxford law professor Richard Ekins, who argues in a paper for Policy Exchange that the democratic world would deem this country a pariah if it was done impetuously. “Withdrawal from the ECHR would have foreign policy implications that require careful thought,” he said.

Ekins suggests first seeking an alliance with other states to amend the treaties and rein in excesses.

Britain thought it had tamed the monster with the Brighton Declaration of 2012.

“This Declaration makes clear that the primary responsibility for guaranteeing human rights rests with the government, parliament and courts of a country. The Court should not routinely overturn the decisions made by national authorities,” said then attorney general Dominic Grieve.

Not enough has since happened. The Government seems to have concluded that the situation is irretrievable. It professes a wish to remain in the ECRH but is introducing a British Bill of Rights. It is pursuing legislation that obliges British judges to rule on the narrow text of the Convention, and not on the “living instrument”. The Government’s purpose is to banish Strasbourg from our national life, without quite saying so. This is going to lead to a collision.

I think it is too soon to give up on the ECHR. The supertanker is slowly turning. Robert Spano, the court’s president until late last year, has proclaimed that the 40-year episode of aggrandisement is over and a new “age of subsidiarity” has arrived. “Of course judges should not remake society,” he says.

The court should stick to core rights – the right to life, or the prohibition of torture – and leave the lesser “qualified rights” to the member states. He says the institution must tread very carefully lest it loses the consent of the democracies, and lest it succumbs to a “critical mass of distrust and a perceived lack of legitimacy”.

Is that an olive branch? Let us hold the court to this sentiment. A British civil war over competing doctrines of human rights at this juncture would tear apart our national polity. Judicious restraint is the better part of statecraft.