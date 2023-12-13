ECHR starts hearings on human rights violations in Crimea

On the morning of 13 December, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) began hearings in the case, in which Ukraine accuses Russia of systematic violations of human rights in occupied Crimea. This interstate case is based on applications filed in March 2014, August 2015 and August 2018.

Source: European Pravda, citing court announcement

Details: Ukraine insists that Russia has so-called effective control over the territory of the peninsula since 27 February 2014, and since then, has carried out an administrative practice of violating human rights, including the right to life, the prevention of inhumane treatment and torture, the right to freedom and security, the right to a fair trial, rights to respect for privacy of life and freedom of religion, rights to education and rights to freedom of movement.

The case also deals with the practice of transporting imprisoned citizens of Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation and persecution for political reasons.

Since 2022, Russia has ceased to participate in the proceedings at the ECHR, although it is still responsible for decisions on complaints submitted until September 2022.

Because of this, there will probably be no Russian side at the hearings on 13 December, only Ukraine will present its arguments in the debate, and the court will study the position of the Russian Federation based on Moscow's public statements.

