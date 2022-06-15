ECHR won’t confirm if Russian judge responsible for Rwanda migrant ruling

Robert Mendick
·2 min read
Mikhail Lobov
Mikhail Lobov

Europe’s human rights court is refusing to say if a Russian judge ruled against Britain’s attempt to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mikhail Lobov remains a sitting judge on the court despite Russia being expelled in March from the European organisation that upholds human rights on the continent.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted an urgent injunction to an asylum seeker to remove him from the flight to Rwanda due to take off that evening. The Supreme Court had ruled hours earlier that the deportation could go ahead.

The ECHR is refusing to say which judges heard the case at the court in Strasbourg. But it has since emerged that the Russian judge who was suspended in March was then reinstated. Russia formally ceases to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights on September 16.

Until then Judge Lobov is entitled to hear cases, The Telegraph understands.

In a statement the ECHR declined to say who had heard the urgent application. There are 47 judges sitting in the ECHR, one from each member state signed up to the convention. As well as a judge from Russia, other countries with questionable human rights records, including Azerbaijan and Hungary, are also members of the court.

It is thought a single duty judge will have heard the emergency application. The ruling has not been made public but has been sent to the asylum seeker’s lawyers and to the Home Office.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has condemned the ruling, saying she was “disappointed” and “very surprised” at the intervention by the European court despite “repeated earlier success in our domestic courts”.

The ECHR said in a statement in the case of KN v the United Kingdom that the court had “indicated to the UK Government that the applicant should not be removed to Rwanda until three weeks after the delivery of the final domestic decision in his ongoing judicial review proceedings”.

The court pointed out that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had already raised concerns that migrants sent to Rwanda would not have access to “fair and efficient procedures for the determination of refugee status”.

According to the ECHR website, Judge Lobov, 51, served as an intern in Russia’s embassy in Cameroon before completing a law degree in Moscow in 1992 and then a master’s in law at the University of Strasbourg.

He appears to have spent much of his career in Strasbourg, firstly as a legal officer at ECHR before becoming head of human rights policy at the Council of Europe for seven years until January when he was appointed as an ECHR judge. The appointment will be short lived and he will be forced to step down in September.

