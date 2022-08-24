ECHU investigating death of teen

Aug. 24—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 16-year-old.

On Tuesday the Elkhart Police Department responded to a call regarding two unresponsive 16-year-old males at McNaughton Park, at 701 Arcade Avenue.

"Shortly before 4 p.m. this afternoon, 911 received a phone call regarding a male juvenile unresponsive by the river at McNaughton Park," a EPD news release stated. "Two male juveniles were located, both 16 years old. Nurses in the area rendered first aid, as did medics. Narcan was administered."

Both juveniles were transported to an area hospital. One of the juveniles was revived, and the second juvenile was pronounced deceased at the hospital, the release added

ECHU was activated, per protocol, and will be conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the unit at 574-295-2825.