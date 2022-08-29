ECHU investigating double shooting

Aug. 29—ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal double shooting which was reported in Elkhart Sunday.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., 911 received a call in reference to a male and female discovered in a residence in the 200 block of North Drive, that appeared to be deceased, an Elkhart Police Department news release stated. EPD officers were dispatched, and upon arrival at the scene an adult male and adult female were located in the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol. As of Sunday evening the names of the deceased individuals were being withheld pending family notification. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is believed to be no immediate danger to the public, the release added.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the ECHU at 574-295-2825.