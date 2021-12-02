ECI officer who smuggled contraband into prison pleads guilty to federal charges

A correctional officer who prosecutors said accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling drugs and other contraband into an Eastern Shore prison pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges.

Maurice Antonio Bull, 43, who worked at Eastern Correctional Institution (ECI) in Somerset County, pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of racketeering and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

A news release shows the Seaford man brought Suboxone, heroin and tobacco to ECI inmates who offered him bribes. Suboxone is a medication used in addiction treatment.

“This case demonstrates that we will not tolerate employees in positions of trust violating their oaths. Federal, state, and local officials will continue to work together to root out corrupt employees and others who undermine the administration of justice at our prisons,” U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a statement.

One of Bull's exchanges involved an inmate who called his sister over the prison's recorded phone system in September 2020 and asked her to arrange a "bribe payment" for Bull, according to the news release.

Bull met with the inmate's sister in the parking lot of a Salisbury convenience store where officers saw her put a plastic through the passenger window of his truck, which was then stopped and searched.

Prosecutors said officers recovered a plastic bag from the center console containing more than 1,100 Suboxone strips, 8.2 grams of packaging and heroin and 20.6 grams of packaging and tobacco.

Bull also had an envelope with $5,400 in his pocket, according to federal prosecutors, and the individually packaged contraband had been labeled with the initials of the inmates who were supposed to receive it.

Investigators interviewed Bull who said an inmate approached him in July or August 2020 about smuggling Suboxone into ECI in exchange for $2,000 payments, prosecutors said. That inmate was then transferred to a different facility, but another inmate approached Bull with a similar offer.

Story continues

More: 2 arrested in Accomack County shooting that sent 1 to hospital

More: Jury finds Salisbury man guilty of attempted murder; co-defendant sentenced in plea deal

Bull admitted he planned to bring the recovered substances into ECI for that inmate and had agreed to accept $5,400 as payment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also told investigators he had previously brought contraband into the prison in exchange for $2,000 in cash.

“Once again, DPSCS detectives and intelligence officers built a strong case and worked with our federal partners to bring a dangerous plot to an end. Contraband and compromised employees endanger every single person who lives and works inside of our facilities," Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Robert Green said in a statement.

The case surfaced through the work of the Maryland Prison Task Force coordinated by the U.S. Attorney's Office and made up of local, state and federal stakeholders who meet to share information, recommend prison reform procedures and attack issues related to gangs.

Bull faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the charge of interstate travel in aid of racketeering and 20 years for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: ECI officer who smuggled contraband into prison pleads guilty