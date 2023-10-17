ECISD to consider new executive director of guidance and counseling

Oct. 16—The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday will consider hiring a new Executive Director of Guidance, Counseling, and Wellness.

The board meets at 6 p.m. in the first floor board room.

Chelsea Reyes, who held the job previously, has moved to Midland ISD as director of talent development.

Board members will also hear a presentation and discuss the Senate Bill 1882 Partnership Renewal Process and Timeline.

ECISD has two innovative 1882 partnerships with the STEM Academy and YMCA for pre-K 3. One with Ector College Prep Middle School was a turnaround partnership with Third Future charter school network.

Superintendent Scott Muri said at last week's meeting that he would recommend to the board that Ector be brought back into ECISD because Third Future had done its job.

The board will also:

>> Have a public hearing of district's FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) Report.

>> Consider the appointment/reappointment of Student Health Advisory Council members.

>> Hear a presentation on the beginning of the year MAP test results. MAP stands for Measures of Academic Progress.

>> Consider an interlocal agreement between Ector County ISD and Region 11. Supplemental agenda material said Region 11 will provide the ECISD Advanced Academics team the services for a requested curriculum audit. The Curriculum and Instruction Division is working to ensure all curriculum resources meet the "high quality instructional materials criteria" set by the State Board of Education and Texas Education Agency, the material detailed.

>> Request for Approval of Interlocal Agreement between Ector County ISD and Region 18 for Comprehensive Reading Academies. The comprehensive Texas Reading Academy differs from the blended learning model in service delivery and costs.

In previous years, TEA provided the blended learning model, which allowed administrators and teachers to login and work in the asynchronous (independent) courses, the material stated. Participants would submit their assignments digitally. The cost for the blended learning model was $400. Now, TEA is requiring all teachers to engage in the comprehensive model, which requires all teachers to travel to Region 18 and attend the courses in person. The cost is $3,000 per participant.

This agreement will be in effect from August 2023 through August 2024.

>> Consider a request for approval of an interlocal services agreement between ECISD and University of Texas at Austin for Engineer Your World.

Engineer Your World was developed by UTeach Engineering, which was established with support from the National Science Foundation to address the emerging need for well-prepared high school engineering teachers. This program offers quality curriculum and professional development for teachers.

Goals of the program are:

>> To attract and retain more students from diverse backgrounds in K-12 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education career paths;

>> Prepare current secondary science, math and technology teachers to become effective teachers of high school engineering courses;

>> Develop and refine exceptional engineering curricula;

>> Build partnerships that enable school districts to offer high-quality engineering courses.

ECISD is required to bring this service agreement to the board of trustees every three years.

The schools who will participate in this are Odessa Collegiate Academy and the STEM Academy.

This agreement will be in effect for school years 2023-24 through 2025-26.

>> Recognize of National Merit Scholarship and College Board Honorees.

>> Beacon Award for Excellence in Collaboration for Bookworms Literacy Program.

>> And presentation of MASBA Recognition of Excellence Awards.