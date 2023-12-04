ECISD to discuss partnership agreements

Dec. 3—The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees will discuss renewal of contracts under Senate Bill 1882 when they meet in a work session set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The Texas Education Agency defines two different types of partnerships under the bill:

— Turnaround schools: the existing school received an F rating the year prior to the partnership.

— Innovation Schools: existing schools with higher than an F rating or new schools with a new campus number (CDCN).

If upon the expiration of a charter performance contract, the board can renew the contract for up to an additional 10-year term, supplemental agenda material said.

In accordance with law, the board can renew a charter performance contract only if it finds that the campus charter has substantially fulfilled its obligations and met the performance standards in the contract and applicable law.

The YMCA and Ector College Prep, run by Third Future charter school network, are in their third year of 1882 partnerships with ECISD.

Superintendent Scott Muri has indicated that the district will take Ector back starting next year as Third Future has fulfilled its mission.

The district will likely renew its contract with the YMCA, which provides pre-K 3 for ECISD.

The board will also hear a presentation on policies and energy management.