ECISD police arrest PHS student for making false report

Jan. 25—Thursday afternoon ECISD police arrested a 16-year-old Permian High School student for making a false report about a threat to shoot up the school, an Ector County ISD news release said.

According to the release, an acquaintance of the student, who lives out of state, sent the threatening message to her this morning, and the female student then reported it as having been airdropped to her on campus. Her report started a police response that lasted for most of the day, using valuable resources and causing a lot of anxiety for the school and our community.

The student is now charged with False Report, a Class B Misdemeanor, and will face disciplinary action, the release said.