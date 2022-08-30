ECISD police: The system worked

Aug. 30—By Ruth Campbell and Kim Smith

In the wake of a 15-year-old Permian High School student trying to get into the school with a handgun Friday, police are saying the systems implemented post-Uvalde worked well.

At this time, the male student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, which is a state felony, Ector County ISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said via email. Adkins said it is unknown whether he was a gang member, which was reported on Friday.

He added that the investigation by ECISD police is ongoing and determining the motivation is part of that investigation.

An Odessa Police Department alert detailed that a call went out at 3:30 p.m. Friday that there was a man with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.

The alert detailed that this prompted a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. The student was found in possession of a firearm, and there were no reported injuries or damage. A briefing on Friday indicated the gun was a 9mm. That briefing also indicated the student has recently been released from the Texas Youth Camp facility.

In this case, Adkins said, students and staff reported seeing the student with a weapon directly to school leaders and officers on campus. The Student Crime Stoppers tip line is available every day, in many different ways — phone, text, social media — and all Crime Stoppers tips remain anonymous.

According to a message sent to parents, law enforcement released students room by room.

Asked whether the boy was expelled, Adkins provided a definition from the Student Code of Conduct.

"The length of an expulsion shall be based on the seriousness of the offense, the student's age and grade level, the frequency of misbehavior, and statutory requirements. The duration of a student's expulsion shall be determined on a case-by-case basis," the definition Adkins provided said.

"The maximum period of expulsion is one calendar year, except as provided below:

>> An expulsion may not exceed one year unless, after review, the district determines that.

>> The student is a threat to the safety of other students or to district employees, or extended expulsion is in the best interest of the student.

"State and federal law require a student to be expelled from the regular classroom for a period of at least one calendar year for bringing a firearm, as defined by federal law, to school. However, the superintendent may modify the length of the expulsion on a case-by-case basis. Students who commit offenses that require expulsion at the end of one school year.

may be expelled into the next school year to complete the term of expulsion," the definition said.

ECISD Police Chief Todd Hiner said the district has long been training for incidents like the one Friday.

"I will tell you that before they were regulated and mandated we have had lockdown drills and trainings broadcast throughout the district. You know, as long as I can remember, at least for the last 15 years. Then what happened was that they standardized that training through the school safety center, and then with a standard training that should be broadcast throughout all the schools, but we've actually had standard response protocols within ECISD for the last 15 years from our previous chiefs," Hiner said.

Hiner added that he thought handling of the incident went "very, very well."

"... The moment that administrators on the campus learned of a student with a gun on the campus they called the lockdown. It went into lockdown immediately so then of course, we were there, we responded and apprehended the person with the gun," Hiner said.

"So with the lockdown, I have to always think that someone that's going to bring a gun into school doesn't have good intentions; period. We don't really know, we're still kind of investigating, what his intentions were, but I automatically think someone that comes into school with a gun doesn't have good intentions. Fortunately, police officers were boots on the ground right after the lockdown was implemented and the officer identified that person, got into the foot chase and we apprehended that person within, I mean, minutes after this."

"So the the rest of the campus did really well," Hiner said.

Currently, Hiner said, a lieutenant is "in the process of doing an after-action review, which is an audit basically of our processes and of the processes on the campus and the external processes of the responding law enforcement to kind of assess and try to determine anything that we can improve with, but an overall bird's eye view of this and their response was very, very solid."

"I've already been in touch with the other law enforcement agencies to maybe set up a debrief with that agency to talk about things to improve regarding any communication that we had, but as far as the response itself, it was very, very thorough. The school was flooded with police," Hiner said.

He added that the message he'd like to send is that ECISD police have plans in place to ensure student safety.

"... Those plans are assessed. Those plans are assessed multiple times per year and ECISD has invested in that training, invested in that structure and ECISD has also invested in its own police department and we are serious. We are seriously committed about keeping the campuses safe. We will greet those threats straightforward," Hiner said.

Speaking in general, Hiner said, "most of the time, when we pull the kids in and we talk to them, they have a right to talk to us and they have a right not to talk to us and most of the time when they're involved in that criminal element, they choose not to talk to us and we have to acknowledge that right, their right to not incriminate."