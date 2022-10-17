ECISD threat assessment team investigating threat

Oct. 17—The Odessa Police Department Sunday afternoon received a call about a possible threat made by a student.

ECISD's threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and found that a Permian High School freshman had texted two friends who attend New Tech Odessa and warned them not to go to NTO Monday (Oct. 17); the text included a picture of a gun he took from the internet, a news release said.

"We want to remind parents and students once again, what may be intended as a joke will not be treated that way. This student was arrested and charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. We want to thank those who called the authorities to report this message. Our school district will stay vigilant to these sorts of threats, will investigate them and will file criminal charges when appropriate," the release said. .