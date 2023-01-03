Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG's (ETR:EUZ) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's (ETR:EUZ) stock increased significantly by 26% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is:

15% = €29m ÷ €201m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This certainly adds some context to Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's moderate 19% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 37% (or a retention ratio of 63%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here