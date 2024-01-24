Eckhart assault prompts two arrests

Jan. 24—ECKHART — Two people wanted for failure to appear were taken into custody during investigation of a domestic assault early Tuesday on Washington Hollow Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Ryan Lee Campbell, Frostburg, without incident after he reportedly fled the residence and later returned.

Police said a female victim was struck in the mouth with a pipe and a juvenile victim was also assaulted.

Campbell, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment before being jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Deputies also took Tracie Louise Minnick, 37, Frostburg, into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant issued for failure to appear in court. She was also jailed without bond.

Police did not disclose if the victims sought medical treatment of their injuries.