Eclipse 2024: Hoosier National Forest campsite reservations open Friday

Reservations for campsites in the Hoosier National Forest for days leading up to the total solar eclipse on April 8 and afterward can be made beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. The reservation portal will be www.recreation.gov and will begin taking reservations for campers who want to stay in the national forest from March 29 through April 10. That includes campsites that are normally designated first-come, first-serve.

With estimates of nearly 500,000 people expected to come to south-central Indiana to watch the total solar eclipse on April 8, the campsites are expected to fill quickly.

The reservations will be phased in with the first reservations being accepted for the developed campsites at Hardin Ridge, Indian-Celina Lakes and Tipsaw Lake recreation areas beginning on Friday. The availability of the campsites will be updated in real time.

Later phases will include reservation-only sites at Blackwell, Hickory Ridge, Shirley Creek, Youngs Creek, Saddle Lake, German Ridge and Buzzard Roost campgrounds. A new announcement on the Hoosier National Forest Facebook page will precede these additional reservation openings.

The total solar eclipse will begin just before 2 p.m. April 8 and will reach totality at about 3:04 p.m. It will be the last total solar eclipse until August 2044 that will be visible in Indiana. The eclipse will be visible from most of the Hoosier National Forest.

