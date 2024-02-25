Eclipse to bring fun, educational activities to Portage County

The timeline of the eclipse across northern Ohio.

Portage County is getting ready for what for most will be a once-in-a-lifetime event − the April 8 total solar eclipse.

About 3:14 p.m. April 8, this area of Northeast Ohio could have some of the best views as the moon passes between the sun and earth, blocking out the sun's light for several minutes.

It's an event that hasn't been seen in Portage County since 1806, and one that won't be seen again until 2099.

Throngs of people are expected to descend on Northeast Ohio to catch glimpse of the rare celestial event. Here are some of the activities planned in communities and by organizations throughout the county.

No room at the inns

Most hotel rooms in Portage County are booked on April 8 and the days leading up to it, said Ryan Shackelford, director of the Portage County Emergency Management Agency.

Those looking to visit have been encouraged to explore camping options, including state parks.

"We want people to arrive early and stay late," Shackelford said.

Many schools closed

With school dismissal around the time of the eclipse and traffic gridlock predicted, many schools are closed the day of the eclipse.

Kent State will be cancelling in-person classes on April 8 at all KSU campuses and locations, the provost's office announced. Online or remote-format classes may continue, the university stated in a press release, but instructors may elect to change or cancel their class so students don't miss the eclipse. Instructors of in-person classes may chose a remote option or a plan that doesn't conflict with the eclipse. Students should check with their professors for details.

KSU is posting information online about the eclipse and viewing opportunities in the area.

Plan to be safe

Local and statewide safety officials are encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings and potential traffic issues the day of the eclipse. It's best not to count on the internet, because connectivity could be an issue.

The state EMA advises those traveling to know their route in advance.

"Do not pull off the side of a roadway to view the eclipse," the state EMA advises. "Do not park on privately owned land unless arrangements have been made with the owner of the property. Paper travel maps are a great item to have."

Shackelford said safety officials are hosting a tabletop exercise Sunday to plan for potential emergencies during the eclipse.

Kent activities include 5K, laser show

Community partners, including the city of Kent, Main Street Kent, the Kent Area Chamber of Commerce, Destination Kent CVB, the Kent Free Library, Kent State University, Kent Parks & Recreation, the Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center, and local business owners have been organizing the “Kent Total Eclipse 2024” event, which will run April 5-8. Family-friendly events will include interactive NASA Citizen Science projects, educational talks, eclipse inspired art displays, science workshops, a laser light show, live music, planetarium shows and a 5K run.

Activities include:

A 30-minute laser light show will run 8 to 8:30 p.m. April 7 at Hometown Bank Plaza, 142 N. Water St. The free event also will include food trucks and beverages in the DORA district.

Runners can participate in a non-competitive fun run/walk on April 6. The event begins and ends at North Water Brewing Co., 101 Crain Ave., and will go through the Portage Hike & Bike Trail. Participants will receive a race bib, commemorative beer glass, beer or non-alcoholic beverage, MSK 5K/Eclipse T-shirt, and a pair of eclipse glasses. Registration is $30. Those wishing to participate must register by March 22 to receive a T-shirt. Check-in will be 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. on the North Water Brewing Co. patio, depending on your start time.

At 6:30 p.m. April 6, The Dark Side of the Moon, a Pink Floyd cover band, will perform at the Kent Stage.

Festivities will include a community unveiling of a permanent public art mural in Heritage Park.

The Kent Free Library has several activities planned, including representatives from the Akron Zoo coming to the library, a glow-in-the-dark story walk and a visit from Luna, from the PBS show "Let's Go Luna."

Several eclipse viewing areas which will include downtown, the KSU campus and some of Kent's city park.

Kent State University will open its planetarium to the public for three shows on the day of the eclipse.

Limited road closures in downtown Kent will be in place April 7-8. For more information and schedule of events, visit https://www.kenteclipse2024.com. Event details will be updated as they are made available.

Contact the Main Street Kent office at 330-677-8000 with questions.

Total Eclipse in the Park

Turn around, bright eyes.

Streetsboro is turning its eclipse watch party into a celebration at Pierce Streetsboro Library, city parks and the new community center.

Streetsboro will host an eclipse watch party titled "Total Eclipse in the Park."

Greg Mytinger, director of Streetsboro Parks and Recreation, said the celebration will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park, 8970 Kirby Lane. The event will include food trucks, a live DJ, children's crafts and live remote broadcasts from 88.9FM WSTB. There will be free viewing glasses, and the first 250 people will receive free grab bags with eclipse goodies, glasses and a limited edition eclipse souvenir treat.

Mytinger said the event has been in the planning stages for months. Parks and Recreation, he said, got a grant from the Great Lakes Science Center to offset the cost of eclipse glasses.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime event," he said. "We thought it would be fun to throw a party in the park."

Members of the Friends of Streetsboro Parks have been trained as community eclipse ambassadors, and have undergone training in eclipse education, basic astronomy and eclipse viewing safety.

A souvenir Total Eclipse in the Park T-shirt will pay homage to Streetsboro and features a retro rocket with bright, space-themed colors of the sun, moon and Earth. Prices start at $27 and are available online.

Other events are set for the days leading up to the eclipse, including:

“Why Eclipses Occur and Archeoastronomy," an hourlong presentation featuring Ron Kalinoski of the Astronomy Club of Akron at 7 p.m. April 2 at the new Community Center, 8970 Kirby Lane, Streetsboro. Admission is free, but people are encouraged to register on the city's website.

The Streetsboro Library will host an "Eclipse Edition Pop-Up Book Club" from 4 to 5 p.m. April 3 at the library. The book club will discuss the horror master's classic "Dolores Claiborne" by Stephen King.

Streetsboro Library also will host Teen Galaxy Crafts Day from 3 to 4:30 p.m. April 5. The event, open to youths between the ages of 13 and18, will include galaxy-themed crafts to celebrate the total solar eclipse.

Streetsboro Library will host Jewelry Making: Solar System Bracelet from 2 to 4 p.m. April 6. The drop-in program will allow people of all ages to make a solar system bracelet to celebrate the eclipse, while supplies last.

Streetsboro Parks and Recreation will host Total Eclipse in the Park Kid’s Crafts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 at City Park. The program will feature kids crafts and educational activities leading to the afternoon eclipse. Registration required at the Parks and Recreation website.

Library watch parties

Jon Harris, director of the Portage County District Library, said watch parties are being hosted at all branches in the district, including Streetsboro. In addition to craft activities, outdoor watch parties are planned, with viewing glasses available at the library starting in March until supplies run out. Some outdoor events, he said, might be moved inside in the event of poor weather.

"April does not always have the best weather for a clear sky," he said.

Details on the events can be found on the library's events page.

Amy Young, director of Reed Memorial Library, said a watch party is planned for the grassy lot at Clinton and East Main Street that once housed Ravenna High School. The party will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. and will incude glow sticks for children, eclipse glasses for all, and "eclipse themed music."

On March 6, the library will host an educational program on eclipses, in partnership with the Astronomy Club of Akron. The event is limited to the first 100 people, and each attendee will receive a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses to keep.

From March 30 to April 7, all ages can drop in at the library is open and make a solar eclipse viewer with provided supplies. The participants are encouraged to bring the viewer back for the April 8 watch party.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 3, adults and teens can make a painting to celebrate the solar eclipse. The event is limited to the first ten participants.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County to roll out activities for the solar eclipse