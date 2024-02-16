Eclipse information on visitor's bureau website, lodging, camping, events and times

FREMONT – As the total solar eclipse date nears April 8, a growing number of events are popping up around Sandusky County to occupy tourists for the weekend leading up to the celestial event.

Lisa Kuelling, director of the Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency, is sending new events over to the Sandusky County Visitor’s Bureau website almost daily. On Monday, she sent another dozen events to be posted.

The Sandusky County EMA is using the visitor's bureau site as a clearinghouse for most of the public information leading up to the April 8 total eclipse.

The EMA is using that site as a clearinghouse for most of the public information leading up to the event, and Kuelling is hoping that both residents and tourists will be fully utilizing it for their long weekend’s planning.

The website address is sanduskycounty.org/eclipse.

Tourist influx may be double the county population

“With a population of 58,000, on a daily basis, plus the extra 15,000 that work here, and you throw on another 118,000, which is what the state is predicting, that is a recipe for disaster just from a traffic standpoint,” Kuelling said at a recent EMA emergency services planning meeting.

The county is in the full totality band of the eclipse, and eastbound traffic will be exiting the Ohio Turnpike in the county.

Her suggestion for dealing with the traffic was to pick places for a day or more and then stay at that location, with travel prioritized in the early mornings.

Because of the Ohio Turnpike exiting for Fremont, Kuelling expects that a lot of traffic from both the eastern and western United States will pass through the Fremont area.

Navigating the visitor’s bureau website

Kuelling had a number of suggestions for navigating the website.

When going to the visitor’s bureau website, the page automatically takes readers to an information video about “The path of totality,” which is what the county is part of.

The totality zone is “a 115-mile-wide band which falls directly behind the moon's shadow. This changes the experience tremendously and throws that area into near darkness as the moon passes across the sun. Millions of people will travel to these areas to experience this ‘true’ full solar eclipse,” states the website.

To reach the next information page, website readers have to scroll down to the button labeled “Close.”

After clicking on the button, readers will be taken to the information page, which has topics including a map of the totality path and the totality time duration chart for Sandusky County municipalities.

Time and duration on the totality chart is expressed in minutes and seconds, and it’s different for each geographical location. For example, in the west, Elmore will start seeing the ecliples at 3:11:50 p.m. and it should last for 3 minutes and 12 seconds. At the other end of the county, Bellevue starts to see the eclipse at 3:13:56 p.m. and it will last 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

There are also maps where you can type in the "Find address or Place," or your zip code, and it will provide parks, fairgrounds and large outdoor public spaces that are open and available to the public for viewing the eclipse.

Next are the events taking place in Sandusky County leading up to the eclipse, especially the weekend before and during the event. Make sure to use the navigation button labeled “Load More Events” at the bottom of that topic heading, and keep hitting that button on succeeding pages.

The last topic on the main information page is public safety services information, followed by useful maps.

