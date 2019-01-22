Is Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM) A Financially Sound Company?

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX:EPM), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is EPM will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While zero-debt makes the due diligence for potential investors less nerve-racking, it poses a new question: how should they assess the financial strength of such companies? I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess EPM’s financial health.

Is EPM right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on EPM’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if EPM is a high-growth company. EPM delivered a negative revenue growth of -91%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

ASX:EPM Historical Debt January 22nd 19 More

Can EPM pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Eclipse Metals doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of AU$492k, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$709k, with a current ratio of 1.44x. Generally, for Oil and Gas companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

As EPM’s revenues are not growing at a fast enough pace, being in a zero-debt position isn’t always optimal. Shareholders should understand why the company isn’t opting for cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, and why financial flexibility is needed at this stage in its business cycle. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for EPM’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Eclipse Metals to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

