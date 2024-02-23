Eclipse planning: Foreseeing traffic issue, Ashland County office will close April 9

Ashland County commissioners approved closing county buildings Monday, April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse.

“I think we need to give the public a reason for that,” said Commissioner Denny Bittle. “It’s a safety reason throughout the county. If it is a sunny day, the roads throughout the county … will be inundated with thousands of people from outside the county. We feel it is very unsafe to try and get our people in to the buildings or out of the buildings.”

Bittle said the sheriff will have deputies throughout the county at various stages in case of any emergencies that may arise.

“This will allow for coverage throughout the county,” Bittle said.

“Buy groceries three days before,” added Commissioner James Justice. “Be prepared to be set down with the grind everywhere. There is a lot happening right now with EMA.”

Commissioner Mike Welch said he knows people who went to Tennessee during a similar event.

“They said it was unbelievable how many people were down there,” he said. “Just pull off to the side of the road.”

In other actions, commissioners:

Approved a 2007 Chevy Malibu be declared surplus and disposed of by GovDeals internet auction.

Reject all bids received for the Sheriff’s Office annex addition project, as all bids were greater than the 20% over estimate permitted by O.R.C.

Heard Job & Family Services Director Peter Stefaniuk give an agency update and introduce new Family and Children First Council Director John Hall.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public. They are livestreamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

