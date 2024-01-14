Eclipse poems sought

Jan. 14—Indiana Humanities, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the humanities, is looking to select an official poet for the April 8 eclipse.

Indiana is one of only a handful of states that are in the path of totality for the eclipse, and Hoosier poets everywhere are invited to submit an original poem inspired by this event.

The poet who submits a poem that best reflects the significance of the eclipse will receive a cash prize of $500, the opportunity to read the poem during an eclipse watch party in Indianapolis and have their work featured on Indiana Humanities' website and social media.

A second-place prize of $200 and a third-place prize of $100 will be awarded, along with the opportunity to read at the April 8 event.

Submissions should be emailed as a PDF attachment to Megan Telligman, director of programs, at mtelligman@indianahumanities.org by Feb. 9. A panel of judges will choose the winner and runners-up. Winners will be notified by March 1 so that the poem and poet can be incorporated into the many special festivities surrounding the eclipse programming.

For more details about the guidelines and how to submit your poem, go to: https://indianahumanities.org/2024/01/04/eclipse24.