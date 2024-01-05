Eclipse-related program called off in Lewiston

Jan. 5—LEWISTON — The Lewiston village board is reversing course on allowance of a special event related to the solar eclipse on April 8.

At its Nov. 20 meeting, the board approved a request by a group of organizers to close a portion of Center Street between 4th and 6th streets from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8, for presentation of "The Eclipse: A Step Back in Time." The plan was to have reenactors showcase what life was like during the 1800s.

According to the Lewiston Sentinel, in light of concerns about how many people might attend the event, the village board discussed it again and decided it was not a good idea. Traffic standstills are predicted on April 8.

Lee Simonson, one of the event organizers, said they were informed of the village's decision on Dec. 26.

"It's a disappointment to the volunteers working on it," he said. "We were grateful that we're informed sooner rather than later."

Simonson and other organizers had been doing preliminary outreach to vendors and performers prior to an organizational meeting with the village on Nov. 16. Demonstrations that were planned for the day reportedly included blacksmithing, candlemaking, Native American crafts, military reenactments and other appropriate displays.

The eclipse will be the first one visible in the United States since Aug. 21, 2017 and its totality path is going through Western New York.

The partial eclipse will last 2.5 hours, from 2:04 to 4:32 p.m. The time of totality is 3:18 to 3:21 p.m.

The one portion of the heritage program that will still go on is the ringing of church bells for 10 minutes before and after the period of totality, at St. Peter's and St. Paul's churches and Red Brick Schoolhouse. Organizers are also encouraging businesses to turn off their exterior lights and put electric candles in their windows.