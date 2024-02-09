Eclipse ticket: Cedar Point tickets on sale for rare chance to visit park in early April

Cedar Point plans to open April 8 for a limited ticket event for the total eclipse.

History will be made on April 8.

For the first time in some 200 years northern Ohio is in the path of a total eclipse.

And for the first time in some 153 years, Cedar Point is opening its gates and running some of its rides in early April.

The Sandusky amusement park nestled along the shores of Lake Erie is hosting a special event – Total Eclipse of The Point – on April 8.

The park plans to open its Boardwalk section from noon to 6 p.m. for guests who purchase tickets in advance to view the eclipse that will be at its totality around 3:12 p.m. in Sandusky.

The special event will include access to some rides in the Boardwalk and the Kiddie Kingdom areas of the park.

Cedar Point's newest coaster is the Wild Mouse.

Although the park has not yet announced what rides will be open just yet, Cedar Point has posted pictures on social media of workers already preparing its Wild Mouse roller coaster that debuted last year in the Boardwalk area.

There will be other activities and entertainment along with food and drinks in the park's Grand Pavilion that debuted last season.

How much does it cost to attend Cedar Point's eclipse event?

Cedar Point says tickets are limited to attend its eclipse party.

One of the ticket packages that included a view of the eclipse from atop of the Valravn roller coaster has already sold out. That package was $199.

The basic package that includes park admission, parking, special glasses to view the eclipse, a commemorative lanyard and two souvenir buttons costs $99. A similar package that includes a meal voucher is $120.

For more and to purchase a ticket, visit cedarpoint.com.

The timeline of the eclipse across northern Ohio.

What's the eclipse timeline at Cedar Point?

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving at America's so-called Roller Coast.

For Cedar Point, the eclipse will begin at 1:57 p.m. as the moon slowly casts its shadow across the sun.

Totality or complete darkness in Akron will be at 3:14 p.m. and last three minutes and 45 seconds.

It will slowly get brighter outside, and the eclipse will end at 4:27 p.m.

What to expect during the eclipse at Cedar Point?

The lucky few who have tickets to view the eclipse at Cedar Point will get the chance within a three-hour span to enjoy the sights and sounds of what would normally take an entire day at the park to take in.

The park will slowly get dark and eventually it will be like night outside so all the park's colorful lights will have to be turned on.

Some argue the park is the most beautiful at night.

It might be a bit chilly, too, along the lakeshore as experts say the temperature may drop by as much as 15 degrees at the peak of the eclipse.

What will the weather be like on the day of the eclipse at Cedar Point?

The weather can be a bit tricky in Ohio in April.

And being situated right by Lake Erie can make Cedar Point feel downright chilly even on an unseasonably warm day.

The average high is 53 and 38 for the low for April 8.

And there's just a 20 percent historical chance of totally clear skies for the day.

When is Cedar Point's official opening day?

The April 8 eclipse event is just a sneak preview to the 2024 season.

The park's official opening day is May 4.

But the park says there will be a sneak preview April 30 to May 2 for season passholders to check out the new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster.

What is the new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster?

The Top Thrill 2 will be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster when it opens this spring.

The roller coaster is a reimagined version of the Top Thrill Dragster that was immediately closed after an August 2021 mishap and never reopened.

A state investigation was launched and found loose bolts, signs of wear, deformation and impact marks on train cars and sections of track over the spot where a metal plate broke from the ride and fell, striking a woman waiting in line.

A lawsuit was filed by Michigan resident Rachel Hawes, who was struck in the head by a piece of metal about the size of a hand. The lawsuit says she is permanently disabled and has already amassed some $2 million in medical expenses with future expenses expected to be more than $10 million.

The new coaster features the original tower and has added a second one for a new ride experience.

The redesign by Zamperla Rides will be the first coaster to use the company's so-called lighter “Lightning” trains and a new LSM launch system.

It will feature two 420-foot-tall towers and launch riders three times at 74 miles per hour, 101 mph and finally 120 mph.

The total track length will be 3,422 feet and take some two minutes from start to finish.

Passengers will board the coaster cars that will then slide over to the main track for the three launches.

There will be three racing themed coaster trains – one metallic blue, one metallic silver and a third one metallic black.

