Eclipse warning: Summit County is urging residents to stay home on the day of the eclipse

Summit County is urging residents to stay home on April 8.

And don't look directly at the sun as the moon obscures its view in northern Ohio.

County leaders along with emergency planners and experts from the NASA and the National Weather Service held an online Town Hall gathering on County Executive Ilene Shapiro's Facebook page to discuss the potential impacts the total eclipse will have on Summit County.

The general consensus is this will be a once-in-a-lifetime event that should not be missed.

And county officials say the best view will be in your own backyard or a park within walking or biking distance of your home.

The biggest concern is the crush of out-of-town visitors who are expected to descend on northern Ohio

