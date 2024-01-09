Eclipses, comets and meteor showers: Check out the celestial events viewable in 2024

Turn your attention to the sky this year, New Mexico, and you’ll see celestial events happening every month of 2024.

What can I expect to see in the sky in 2024?

From full moons, new moons and planets to meteor showers, eclipses and a comet, 2024 is full of astrological happenings visible to the naked eye. The new year started with a continuation of the Quadrantids meteor shower, which started on Dec. 26.

Several super and micro moons are expected throughout the year. Micro moons are when the full or new moon is at apogee, or the farthest point on its orbit away from Earth. In contrast, the super moons are when the full or new moon is at perigee, or at the closest point on its orbit to Earth.

And along with the annual solar eclipse which will take place in October and is visible in New Mexico, there will also be two lunar eclipses and a total solar eclipse. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in March will show a lighter shadow around the main eclipse shadow. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in September.

A total solar eclipse will pass through in April. According to the Time and Date website, North America will be the only continent to view the full eclipse. The site notes that the last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the entire lower 48 states in the U.S. was in August 2017 and in February 1979 prior to that.

The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the mainland U.S. will be in August 2044.

Another significant astronomical occurrence this year will be the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS passing at its closest point to Earth in October. The comet was first detected in early 2023.

According to Starwalk, the comet is expected to develop a significant tail and be particularly visible from the northern hemisphere. This favoring of the north was last seen with Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997.

The comet will pass closest to Earth on Oct. 12 and will be visible to the naked eye through mid-November.

Calendar of New Mexico celestial events in 2024

Here is a list of dates for events you can expect to see in the sky this year.

January

Dec. 26 to Jan. 16 – Quadrantids Meteor Shower (peak viewing is between 1 and 5 a.m. with an average of 25 meteors per hour)

Jan. 1 to Feb. 11 – Venus at its brightest in the morning sky

Jan. 5 to Jan. 26 – Mercury at its brightest in the morning sky

Jan. 11 – New Moon

Jan. 25 – Full Wolf Moon

February

Feb. 9 – Super New Moon

Feb. 24 – Micro Full Snow Moon

March

March 10 – Super New Moon

March 10 to March 31 – Mercury at its brightest in the evening sky

March 24 to March 25 – Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

March 25 – Micro Full Worm Moon

April

April 8 – Total Solar Eclipse

April 8 – Super New Moon

April 15 to April 29 – Lyrids meteor shower

April 15 to May 27 – Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower

April 23 – Full Pink Moon

May

May 7 – New Moon

May 23 – Full Flower Moon

June

June 6 – New Moon

June 21 – Full Strawberry Moon

July

July 5 – New Moon

July 7 to Aug. 15 – alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower

July 14 to Sept. 1 – Perseids Meteor Shower

July 18 to Aug. 21 – Southern delta Aquariids Meteor Shower

July 21 – Full Sturgeon Moon

July 23 to Nov. 19 – Neptune at its brightest

August

Aug. 4 – New Moon

Aug. 19 – Full Blue Moon

Aug. 25 to Oct. 1 – Saturn at its brightest in the evening sky

September

Sept. 2 – New Moon

Sept. 17 to Sept. 18 – Partial Lunar Eclipse

Sept. 17 – Full Corn Moon

Sept. 23 to Dec. 8 – Southern Taurids Meteor Shower

Sept. 26 to Nov. 22 – Orionids Meteor Shower

October

Oct. 2 – Annual Solar Eclipse

Oct. 2 – Micro New Moon

Oct. 5 to Dec. 31 – Venus at its brightest in the evening sky

Oct. 12 – Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS makes closest pass to Earth

Oct. 13 to Dec. 2 – Northern Taurids Meteor Shower

Oct. 15 to Dec. 21 – Uranus at its brightest in the evening sky

Oct. 17 – Super Full Hunter’s Moon

November

Nov. 1 – New Moon

Nov. 3 to Dec. 2 – Leonids Meteor Shower

Nov. 14 to Dec. 28 – Jupiter at its brightest

Nov. 15 – Full Beaver Moon

Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 – Geminids Meteor Shower

Nov. 30 – Black Moon (second full moon in one calendar month)

December

Dec. 13 to Dec. 24 – Ursids Meteor Shower

Dec. 15 – Full Cold Moon

Dec. 18 to Dec. 31 – Mercury at its brightest in the morning sky

Dec. 30 – New Moon

Dec. 31 – Mars at its brightest in the night sky

Where is the best place to view celestial events?

According to NASA, the best places to skywatch are found away from urban areas where light pollution hinders viewers’ ability to see fainter stars, planets and other objects. Open areas such as large fields, valleys, hiking trails and camping sites. However, be sure to ensure your safety before stargazing in a secluded area.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on X, formerly Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Check out celestial events viewable in New Mexico in 2024