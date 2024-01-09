Eclipses, comets and meteor showers: Check out the celestial events viewable in 2024
Turn your attention to the sky this year, New Mexico, and you’ll see celestial events happening every month of 2024.
What can I expect to see in the sky in 2024?
From full moons, new moons and planets to meteor showers, eclipses and a comet, 2024 is full of astrological happenings visible to the naked eye. The new year started with a continuation of the Quadrantids meteor shower, which started on Dec. 26.
Several super and micro moons are expected throughout the year. Micro moons are when the full or new moon is at apogee, or the farthest point on its orbit away from Earth. In contrast, the super moons are when the full or new moon is at perigee, or at the closest point on its orbit to Earth.
And along with the annual solar eclipse which will take place in October and is visible in New Mexico, there will also be two lunar eclipses and a total solar eclipse. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in March will show a lighter shadow around the main eclipse shadow. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in September.
A total solar eclipse will pass through in April. According to the Time and Date website, North America will be the only continent to view the full eclipse. The site notes that the last time a total solar eclipse was visible from the entire lower 48 states in the U.S. was in August 2017 and in February 1979 prior to that.
The next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the mainland U.S. will be in August 2044.
Another significant astronomical occurrence this year will be the Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS passing at its closest point to Earth in October. The comet was first detected in early 2023.
According to Starwalk, the comet is expected to develop a significant tail and be particularly visible from the northern hemisphere. This favoring of the north was last seen with Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997.
The comet will pass closest to Earth on Oct. 12 and will be visible to the naked eye through mid-November.
Calendar of New Mexico celestial events in 2024
Here is a list of dates for events you can expect to see in the sky this year.
January
Dec. 26 to Jan. 16 – Quadrantids Meteor Shower (peak viewing is between 1 and 5 a.m. with an average of 25 meteors per hour)
Jan. 1 to Feb. 11 – Venus at its brightest in the morning sky
Jan. 5 to Jan. 26 – Mercury at its brightest in the morning sky
Jan. 11 – New Moon
Jan. 25 – Full Wolf Moon
February
Feb. 9 – Super New Moon
Feb. 24 – Micro Full Snow Moon
March
March 10 – Super New Moon
March 10 to March 31 – Mercury at its brightest in the evening sky
March 24 to March 25 – Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
March 25 – Micro Full Worm Moon
April
April 8 – Total Solar Eclipse
April 8 – Super New Moon
April 15 to April 29 – Lyrids meteor shower
April 15 to May 27 – Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower
April 23 – Full Pink Moon
May
May 7 – New Moon
May 23 – Full Flower Moon
June
June 6 – New Moon
June 21 – Full Strawberry Moon
July
July 5 – New Moon
July 7 to Aug. 15 – alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower
July 14 to Sept. 1 – Perseids Meteor Shower
July 18 to Aug. 21 – Southern delta Aquariids Meteor Shower
July 21 – Full Sturgeon Moon
July 23 to Nov. 19 – Neptune at its brightest
August
Aug. 4 – New Moon
Aug. 19 – Full Blue Moon
Aug. 25 to Oct. 1 – Saturn at its brightest in the evening sky
September
Sept. 2 – New Moon
Sept. 17 to Sept. 18 – Partial Lunar Eclipse
Sept. 17 – Full Corn Moon
Sept. 23 to Dec. 8 – Southern Taurids Meteor Shower
Sept. 26 to Nov. 22 – Orionids Meteor Shower
October
Oct. 2 – Annual Solar Eclipse
Oct. 2 – Micro New Moon
Oct. 5 to Dec. 31 – Venus at its brightest in the evening sky
Oct. 12 – Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS makes closest pass to Earth
Oct. 13 to Dec. 2 – Northern Taurids Meteor Shower
Oct. 15 to Dec. 21 – Uranus at its brightest in the evening sky
Oct. 17 – Super Full Hunter’s Moon
November
Nov. 1 – New Moon
Nov. 3 to Dec. 2 – Leonids Meteor Shower
Nov. 14 to Dec. 28 – Jupiter at its brightest
Nov. 15 – Full Beaver Moon
Nov. 19 to Dec. 24 – Geminids Meteor Shower
Nov. 30 – Black Moon (second full moon in one calendar month)
December
Dec. 13 to Dec. 24 – Ursids Meteor Shower
Dec. 15 – Full Cold Moon
Dec. 18 to Dec. 31 – Mercury at its brightest in the morning sky
Dec. 30 – New Moon
Dec. 31 – Mars at its brightest in the night sky
Where is the best place to view celestial events?
According to NASA, the best places to skywatch are found away from urban areas where light pollution hinders viewers’ ability to see fainter stars, planets and other objects. Open areas such as large fields, valleys, hiking trails and camping sites. However, be sure to ensure your safety before stargazing in a secluded area.
