ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.03

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.03 per share on the 30th of September. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

ECN Capital Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, ECN Capital's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 104.2%. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 101% over the next year.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

ECN Capital Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the first annual payment was US$0.029, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.096. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. ECN Capital has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Earnings per share has been sinking by 16% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about ECN Capital's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ECN Capital (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

