ECO honored by national group

Jan. 19—A national hunting group has honored a local law enforcement officer.

State Environmental Conservation Officer Ryan Wing received the 2022 National Wild Turkey Federation Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award on Jan. 7, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation media release.

The award is presented to an officer "who brings to conclusion a substantial case related to fish and wildlife or makes significant efforts to protect natural resources and educate the public," the release said. Other considerations include professionalism, dependability and investigative skills.

Wing has been an officer for almost six years. He started his career in Nassau County and worked there for more than two years before settling in Chenango County, "where he has gained a reputation for being a motivated and tenacious ECO," according to the release.

In early 2022, Wing successfully brought charges against "an evasive turkey poacher" who faced several charges and eventually pleaded guilty and paid $1,000 in fines, the release said. In the same year, he investigated a complaint of unlawful solid waste dumping in the town of Norwich that resulted in the responsible party paying more than $12,000 in fines. Wing also successfully investigated cases involving timber theft and the illegal take of freshwater fish, according to the release.