Eco-Tek Holdings Limited's (HKG:8169) Earnings Dropped -18%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

After reading Eco-Tek Holdings Limited's (HKG:8169) latest earnings update (30 April 2019), I found it beneficial to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the most recent numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to pay attention to earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. I also like to compare against an industry benchmark to understand whether 8169 has outperformed, or whether it is simply riding an industry wave. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Was 8169's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

8169 recently turned a profit of HK$4.3m (most recent trailing twelve-months) compared to its average loss of -HK$3.4m over the past five years.

In terms of returns from investment, Eco-Tek Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.6% is below the HK Commercial Services industry of 5.9%, indicating Eco-Tek Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Eco-Tek Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 2.0% to 6.4%.

What does this mean?

Though Eco-Tek Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Eco-Tek Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 April 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

