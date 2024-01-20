Eco-tip: Input sought for grant-funded action on climate plan

Local governments often express their commitment to “public safety,” and this generally translates into funding for police/sheriff and fire department programs responding to crime and emergencies. However, spurred by a major new federal initiative, local governments are also addressing a different kind of public threat, one which may affect every human’s safety by altering the global climate.

This month, the Ventura County Sustainability Division is soliciting community input for a grant proposal to obtain funding from the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in 2022 and including $41 billion to address climate change. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website says the money will, in the short term, “build a clean economy, lower energy costs for American households, create good-paying union jobs and advance environmental justice across the country.” In the long term, these projects are intended to be part of a global effort to reduce, and cope with, the costly and dangerous effects of climate change.

Of those funds, $4.3 billion is available in grants for implementation of qualified Priority Climate Action Plans. Ventura County’s plan, also funded by a federal grant, is scheduled for completion March 1 and qualifies the county to compete for an implementation grant, due April 1. Since these deadlines are so close to each other, the Sustainability Division is coordinating countywide efforts concurrently on both the plan and the grant application.

A Priority Climate Action Plan Advisory Group, comprised of the county, local cities, the Ventura County Transportation Commission, the Air Pollution Control District, the Port of Hueneme and the Central Coast Climate Action Network, is focusing Ventura County’s application on transportation, buildings and recycling/composting.

Grant coordinators encourage submittal of project proposals from the public through an online survey, available in English and Spanish, that can be found on the Sustainability Division’s website at sustain.ventura.org. Public agencies have a separate portal for proposals, through the Southern California Association of Governments, in the SCAG survey. Combined, all proposals for projects in Ventura County must result in a grant application for at least $2 million and up to $500 million.

Because Ventura County must compete against proposals from the entire country, the advisory group and Sustainability Division staff will compile an application with proposals likely to score highest in the EPA’s competitive rankings. Competitive projects should produce high-quality jobs, benefit low-income communities and should be “shovel-ready,” likely to result in substantial, quantifiable, cost-effective reductions in greenhouse gas emissions between 2025 and 2030.

Improvements at private businesses, such as compost sites, could potentially be eligible as "contractors" providing a service to public agencies contracting to have their residents’ organic waste hauled there. But the CPRG Advisory Group and consultants working on the project encourage the county to instead select projects on public land. Increased jurisdictional control and more focused public benefit would help the county’s application be more competitive, according to Victor Briones, program administrator coordinating grant application efforts for the Sustainability Division.

Project suggestions should be submitted by Feb. 1.

David Goldstein, an environmental resource analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Eco-tip: Input sought for grant-funded action on climate plan