Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.6% to RM0.37 in the past week. Eco World International Berhad beat revenue forecasts by a solid 17%, hitting RM160m. Statutory losses also blew out, with the loss per share reaching RM0.098, some 133% bigger than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Eco World International Berhad after the latest results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from twin analysts covering Eco World International Berhad is for revenues of RM54.4m in 2023, implying a disturbing 66% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 87% to RM0.013. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM53.2m and losses of RM0.015 per share in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Eco World International Berhad's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a cut to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 61% to RM0.53, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 66% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 46% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Eco World International Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Eco World International Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

