Eco World International Berhad's (KLSE:EWINT) top owners are private companies with 31% stake, while 27% is held by public companies

Every investor in Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 31% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 27% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Eco World International Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eco World International Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Eco World International Berhad, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Eco World International Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) with 27% of shares outstanding. With 27% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eco World Development Group Berhad and Kee Liew are the second and third largest shareholders. Kee Liew, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman. Furthermore, CEO Leong Teow is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Eco World International Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Eco World International Berhad. Insiders own RM141m worth of shares in the RM828m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 27% of Eco World International Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

