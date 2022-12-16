Eco World International Berhad's (KLSE:EWINT) top owners are private companies with 31% stake, while 27% is held by public companies

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Eco World International Berhad (KLSE:EWINT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 31% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 27% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Eco World International Berhad.

View our latest analysis for Eco World International Berhad

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eco World International Berhad?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Eco World International Berhad, for yourself, below.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Eco World International Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Hong Leong Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Hlcm) with 27% of shares outstanding. With 27% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Eco World Development Group Berhad and Kee Liew are the second and third largest shareholders. Kee Liew, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman. Furthermore, CEO Leong Teow is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Eco World International Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Eco World International Berhad. Insiders own RM141m worth of shares in the RM828m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 31%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 27% of Eco World International Berhad stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Eco World International Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Biden visits Delaware to spread awareness of new benefits for veterans exposed to toxins

    The president referenced his son Beau Biden, whose cancer may have been caused by his exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq.

  • Musk sells more Tesla shares, stoking investors' ire

    STORY: Tesla investors were already growing frustrated with CEO and found Elon Musk, accusing him of turning his attention to the newly-acquired Twitter, when they learned that Musk unloaded some 22 million additional shares of the electric car company this week.The disclosure made Wednesday came the same day Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder, businessman KoGuan Leo, tweeted, "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO." Tesla investors have chewed their nails watching shares of the electric carmaker decline from just under $400 at the start of 2022, down to below $160 today.News of Musk's latest sale of $3.6 billion in stock marks THE second large chunk of shares Musk has dumped since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October."I think there is a real concern that obviously with so much on his plate, Elon Musk is not giving Tesla the attention it deserves."Susannah Streeter is a senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown."Well, certainly it's going to disappoint investors because actually back in April, Elon Musk said he was done with selling Tesla shares for now. And of course, this now brings the value of the shares that he's offloaded to around $40 billion this year. And I think this will be another frustrating move, that's how it will be seen by investors, because the company's shares are wallowing at two-year lows."Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request to comment.Musk's stock sales have cut his stake in the world's most valuable car company from 17 percent down to 13.4 percent.Tesla stock has fallen by half this year - underperforming both automakers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.If Musk's attention has turned to Twitter, a fair amount of attention has turned to Musk, and little of it positive. Earlier this week he sent a tweet mocking trans' individuals use of preferred pronouns while calling for the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert to be prosecuted.The White House called the tweets "dangerous," and "disgusting."Video earlier this week showed Musk coming up on stage at a comedy show and earning the loud boos of the crowd.The blowback, and the problems at Twitter may have consumed Musk just as Tesla is dealing with serious logistics challenges."And it seems as though Twitter is taking an awful lot of his time. At the same time, we do have the slowdown in China. We have concerns about production because of supply chain issues and production issues, partly due to COVID restrictions, but also real worries about whether Tesla could lose its crown as one of the key EV makers across the world because there are plenty of competitors nipping at its heels and it's been already overtaken in certain markets and geographical regions. So, I think that there will be concern about what lies ahead."In October Tesla said it expected to miss this year's vehicle delivery target.But the firm is still more profitable than rivals, who have struggled to make money from selling electric cars.

  • Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?

    When Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists with no explanation, the platform's owner Elon Musk hinted at the possible reason: They allegedly doxxed him. Musk targeted journalists from The New York Times, CNN, Washington Post and other outlets after suspending a Twitter account that tracked his private jet using publicly available data — an account Musk had previously said he would leave alone as a demonstration of his commitment to free speech.

  • Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

    Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, triggering widespread power outages, Ukrainian officials said. Gunfire from air defense systems and thudding explosions combined with the wail of air-raid sirens as the barrage targeted critical infrastructure in cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporhizhzhia.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down the latest updates in the tumultuous Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX saga.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • Elon Musk has sold nearly $40 billion of Tesla stock in under 14 months. That figure dwarfs the automaker's profits and rivals its underlying value.

    The tech billionaire appears to have cashed in Tesla shares to cover his tax bills, buy Twitter, and service debts.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Like Dividends? 3 Aristocrats Worthy of Consideration

    Dividend Aristocrats are top-tier investments for those focusing on income, as these companies have successfully upped their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • Two-Year CDs Are a Secret Goldmine Right Now, Here’s Why

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) are timed deposit accounts that reward you for keeping your money locked up in a bank or credit union for a set period. Banks usually offer higher APYs on CDs than other savings accounts to leave funds untouched. Generally, the longer the CD term, the higher the interest rate on the CD […]

  • This Surprisingly Undervalued Tech Stock Is a Buy Before the End of 2022

    Down 34% year to date (as of Dec. 14), Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is no exception. There's no telling how Alphabet's stock may perform in the near future, but at current price levels, its long-term potential makes it a buy heading into 2023. There is no question that Google advertising is Alphabet's money maker.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • 'Elon abandoned Tesla': The EV maker's 3rd-largest individual shareholder calls for a new CEO as the Twitter circus tests investor patience

    KoGuan Leo owns $3.57 billion of Tesla stock, building his stake during the pandemic when shares traded at a split-adjusted price of about $40.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These three companies are changing the world, one industry at a time. You should consider buying them now and then watching their success for two decades and more.

  • The Crypto Ice Age Is Here. It Could Get Even Worse.

    The FTX collapse has sparked a crisis of confidence just as the industry tries to burnish its reputation. What's ahead for 2023.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped into bear markets this year on recession fears, with stock price drops cutting deep into many portfolios. Disheartened investors should take heart in the fact that broad downturns are temporary, and some of these fallen stocks will rebound when the next bull market thunders to life. Two of these fallen stocks, Block (NYSE: SQ) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), are shaping the future of technology in the finance and lending industries, respectively.