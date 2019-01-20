Are EcoGreen International Group Limited’s (HKG:2341) Interest Costs Too High?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like EcoGreen International Group Limited (HKG:2341), with a market cap of HK$1.2b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 2341 here.

How does 2341’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

2341’s debt levels surged from CN¥1.2b to CN¥1.7b over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, 2341 currently has CN¥2.0b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, 2341 has produced CN¥17m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 1.0%, meaning that 2341’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 2341’s case, it is able to generate 0.01x cash from its debt capital.

Does 2341’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at 2341’s CN¥1.1b in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥3.4b, with a current ratio of 2.98x. For Chemicals companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

SEHK:2341 Historical Debt January 21st 19 More

Does 2341 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

2341 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 83%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if 2341’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 2341, the ratio of 8.96x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as 2341’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

2341’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 2341’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research EcoGreen International Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2341’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2341’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 2341’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



