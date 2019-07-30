Ecolab Leans on Strong Industrial Margins in the Second Quarter

When it comes to start-ups, the ones that raise the most venture capital tend to get all of the media coverage, but real success in business is measured in operating profits. Individual investors have seen the same measuring stick applied to high-growth businesses, which can often be accompanied by volatile stock prices when profits fail to materialize. Real success requires more than a flashy slide deck or keynote speeches at investor conferences; it's often quiet. Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) understands that.

The water and hygiene conglomerate delivered another solid quarter of operations and wrapped up the first half of the year on pace to meet its full-year 2019 guidance. In the first six months of the year, the business grew revenue just 1%, but it managed to keep expenses in check and benefit from lower taxes and interest payments, increasing net income 11% during that time.

Investors have been happy to reward Ecolab's head-down, slow-and-steady progress: Shares have gained almost 40% since the beginning of 2019. Here's what you need to know about the company's latest operating results.

A hood workstation in a biotech lab. More

Image source: Getty Images.

By the numbers

The company continues to reap rewards from its operating efficiency program, pricing gains, and acquisitions that have been completed in the last year. Most acquisitions have been relatively small, but that decreases the chances that Ecolab will get burned if it overpays and provides ample opportunity for the conglomerate to scale each new product or service. Recent purchases include Bioquell, which makes hydrogen peroxide vapor decontamination systems for life sciences and healthcare industries (fitting within Ecolab's industrial segment), and Lobster Ink, which develops online customer training solutions (fitting within multiple segments).

The story for Ecolab shareholders is how well the business is taking advantage of rapid global growth in life sciences and biotechnology verticals. The industrial segment has increased operating income by $56.1 million from the first half of 2018 to the first six months of this year. The company has managed to grow total operating income by just $16.9 million in that time span.

The divergence in those two metrics is driven entirely by increased spending within the corporate segment, however, as all three core business segments have increased operating income year over year.

Metric First Half 2019 First Half 2018 Change Global industrial revenue $2.66 billion $2.55 billion 4% Global institutional revenue $2.52 billion $2.50 billion 1% Global energy revenue $1.65 billion $1.69 billion (2%) Global industrial operating income $353.9 million $297.8 million 19% Global institutional operating income $452.6 million $447.3 million 1% Global energy operating income $166.2 million $160.3 million 4% Corporate operating income ($180.9 million) ($123.4 million) N/A

Data source: Company press release. Note: All numbers are reported in unadjusted public currency rates.

Even the company's "other" segment (not shown in the table above) is pulling its weight. It increased operating income by $7.1 million, or 11%, in the first half of 2019 compared to the year-ago period. That eclipsed the total operating income growth of the institutional segment ($5.3 million) and energy business ($5.9 million) in that time span.

So what's driving the deterioration in corporate operating income? Ecolab says not to worry, as the increase in spending is due to continued investment in the efficiency initiative and preparing for the spinoff of the upstream energy business. The latter is expected to be completed in mid-2020, and it should significantly increase the company's operating margin.

In 2018, the upstream energy business generated $2.4 billion in revenue (70% of the energy segment's total) and $170 million in operating income (only 49% of the energy segment's total). That's an operating margin of just 7%. Ecolab reported a companywide operating margin of 13.3% last year, but that soars to 14.5% when the upstream energy business is excluded.