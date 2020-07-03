- Ecolog in partnership with Pro Health Medical provides travelers and citizens of the Eindhoven region with the opportunity to conduct a COVID-19 test, to receive a PCR-test certificate and to help effectively combat the pandemic

- Ecolog's Rapid Screening & Diagnostics offers a comprehensive and integrated solution, aiming at enhancing customer comfort and public safety

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog Deutschland, part of the Ecolog International Group, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, environmental solutions, logistics, engineering and construction, and Pro Health Medical - InVitaLab, have announced the opening of a COVID-19 Test Center at the Eindhoven Airport, Luchthavenweg 59. The testing station provides citizens and residents as well as passengers, with the opportunity to perform a COVID-19 q-PCR test with a short turn-around time. This is aimed at providing people with the comfort and peace of mind, whether as they travel or they go about their daily life.

Ecolog Announces Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Eindhoven Airport (PRNewsfoto/Ecolog) More

An early detection of infection can effectively contribute to contain and reduce the further spread of the coronavirus and also enhance general public´s comfort in mobility and travel. Ecolog's Eco-Care Solution has been developed in collaboration with strategic partners in the medical and virology sectors. It offers screening, testing, and diagnostic solution to help build economic continuity and enhance public health. The solution has been successfully deployed in Luxembourg, enabling the pioneering nation-wide COVID-19 testing project by the government and LIH.

Ecolog, in partnership with Pro Health Medical (a RIVM registered COVID-19 laboratory), will start operating the testing facility in July, providing everyone interested with the opportunity to get tested. The process is designed to optimize the workflow and ensures a rapid turnaround of the results. The digital platform enables customers to register and schedule their appointment via its app (Das-Lab©). Results will be delivered digitally through a secure platform within a short time frame.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said "We are proud to offer COVID-19 testing services in Eindhoven and to contribute with our Screening & Diagnostic Solution to the comfort and safety of people and travelers. We believe smart testing programs are one of the most effective ways to minimize the risk and impact of a potential second wave or periodic resurgence and to avoid further economic and social damage."

Theodoor Scheepers, CEO of Pro Health Medical said "Our partnership with a globally recognized and leading company as Ecolog enables us to provide a rapid, convenient and secure end-to-end solution to the public in the Eindhoven region."

