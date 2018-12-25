Are Econocom Group SE’s (EBR:ECONB) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Econocom Group SE (EBR:ECONB) with its market cap of €666m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. IT companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into ECONB here.

Does ECONB produce enough cash relative to debt?

ECONB has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €419m to €674m – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €279m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of ECONB’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can ECONB pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €1.4b, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.18x. Usually, for IT companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

ENXTBR:ECONB Historical Debt December 25th 18 More

Does ECONB face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, ECONB is a highly leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can check to see whether ECONB is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ECONB’s, case, the ratio of 12.7x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving ECONB ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although ECONB’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around ECONB’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ECONB has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Econocom Group to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

