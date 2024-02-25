Econoline driver carjacked, hurt; 3 arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a carjacking at gunpoint in Southeast Portland, which left another man injured late Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Portland police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of a Ford Econoline van with shots fired near Southeast Harold Street and 128th Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, they saw the van being driven away. They pursued the driver, identified as 30-year-old Robert Morgan, and arrested him.

Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal Marine Drive crash

When PPB detectives got to the scene, they reportedly determined Morgan had fired shots into the van, handed the gun to another person and then assaulted the van’s driver before stealing it. The two other men who were involved drove away in a purple Suzuki SUV, authorities said.

Officers later found the purple Suzuki in a parking lot on Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard and arrested the other two men, Zachary Rose, 25, and 34-year-old Jeremy Bute.

Man arrested following standoff after entering home with knife: Portland police

A gun was also found in the SUV and officers believe it was the same one Morgan allegedly used to shoot into the stolen van.

Morgan was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery (carjacking), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and others.

Both Rose and Bute were booked on unrelated arrest warrants, officials say.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had minor injuries from the assault and was taken to a local hospital.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.