Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Hurricane Ida is expected to inflict a less severe financial impact than Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago thanks in part to a lower storm surge and New Orleans' improved levee system. (Aug. 30)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans levees pass Ida's test while some suburbs flood

    The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago. Many residents of LaPlace, a western suburb where work only recently began on a long-awaited levee project, had to be rescued from rising floodwaters.

  • New Orleans avoids major flooding thanks to levees built after Katrina

    A $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps has largely worked as designed during Hurricane Ida, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding that devastated the area 16 years ago in the wake of Katrina, officials said. Ida, a destructive Category 4 storm packing heavy rains, extreme winds and coastal surges, overwhelmed some levees in communities south of New Orleans and outside the 350-mile (560-km) protective ring completed with federal funding in 2018. But the core area inundated during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when levees failed and 80% of the city was under water, appeared to have avoided widespread flooding, suggesting the upgraded network of levees, gates and pumps worked.

  • ‘The recovery is only just beginning’: Analysts calculate Hurricane Ida’s impact on gas prices

    Hurricane Ida lashed Louisiana, left New Orleans without power and put nearly 95% of the region’s oil and gas production offline. Ida, now categorized as a tropical storm, made landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina, which set off a humanitarian calamity in New Orleans and beyond in 2005. With the full extent of Hurricane Ida’s damage still coming into view on Monday, there is at least some respite in the bad news: The impact on gasoline supply and costs could be “modest” — that is, relative to other massive storms like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

  • 4 Stocks Shining as Bargains

    These companies are drawing the attention of investors

  • Louisiana governor says Hurricane Ida will be one of the strongest since the 1850s

    The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."

  • Hurricane Ida cuts into U.S. oil production, gas supplies

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss how the energy sector is faring as Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with Dan Dicker, The Energy Word Founder.&nbsp;

  • New Orleans could be without power for up to 3 weeks after Hurricane Ida

    New Orleans could be without power for up to 3 weeks after Hurricane Ida

  • 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible Hits The Auction Block

    America’s most iconic pony car trots On stage for auction.

  • WATCH: Brian Baldinger recaps performance of Chiefs OL vs. Vikings

    Brian Baldinger gave one of his signature breakdowns of the #Chiefs OL on Sunday. Find out why he's so bullish on the rebuilt unit. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • How will the Wizards' new-look roster fit around Bradley Beal?

    The Wizards have a deep and versatile roster with Bradley Beal standing out as the key ingredient.

  • Abortion providers ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas' six-week ban

    Abortion rights groups filed an emergency request at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is set to take effect on Wednesday. The groups, including Planned Parenthood and other abortion and women's health providers, told the court that the law would "immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85% of Texas abortion patients" and would likely force many abortion clinics to close.

  • Nearly 1 million homes along the Gulf Coast might be damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida

    CoreLogic estimates that the reconstruction cost value of the potentially damaged homes is approximately $220.37 billion.

  • Disney World Is Bringing Back Annual Passes With 4 New Options - Here's the Full Scoop

    If you don't already have a Walt Disney World annual pass, now may be the perfect time to invest in one. Just in time for its 50th anniversary celebration, the theme park is bringing back its annual pass program with four new options to suit every park goer's needs.

  • Flood-ravaged Tennessee community braces for Ida remnants

    Emergency workers and volunteers in rural Tennessee pushed to clean up as much debris as possible from recent deadly flooding Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida threatened to interrupt recovery efforts with another dousing expected overnight through Tuesday. The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency noted the possibility of localized flooding in Waverly and other areas hit hard by the Aug. 21 flooding but said it's “not expected to be the magnitude of last week’s flooding,” citing the National Weather Service. “Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will go into affected neighborhoods to announce should evacuations become necessary,” an emergency agency flood recovery report said Monday.

  • Saints coach Sean Payton unsure if Week 1 opener will be played in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida

    Saints coach Sean Payton said it was "unrealistic" to think the team would return home from Dallas anytime soon after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana.

  • Daywatch: Illinois prepares for more vaccine mandates as cases climb | In-person class for CPS begins | Lardon brings Chicago the charcuterie it deserves

    Good morning, Chicago. COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Illinois as the state prepares for another indoor mask mandate and more mandatory vaccinations. On Friday, there were the most daily cases recorded since January, with officials reporting 4,942 new cases. However, it’s not all entirely bad news: though the daily cases continue to grow, the pace has slowed down. Meanwhile, Chicago ...

  • Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ‘happy’ Nick Caserio is the Texans’ general manager

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady says he is pleased to see longtime New England Patriots personnel boss Nick Caserio as the Houston Texans' GM.

  • The Triple Threat to School Reopenings

    Plans to get students back into the classroom safely have been upended. And that's just the beginning of the crises facing American education.

  • An Old Truck Was Turned Into A Racing Boat

    Too bad it isn’t amphibious…

  • U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 366,838,484 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 27 out of 437,567,285 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 820,000 people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.