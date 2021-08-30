Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared
Hurricane Ida is expected to inflict a less severe financial impact than Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago thanks in part to a lower storm surge and New Orleans' improved levee system. (Aug. 30)
The levees, floodwalls and floodgates that protect New Orleans held up against Hurricane Ida's fury, passing their toughest test since the federal government spent billions of dollars to upgrade a system that catastrophically failed when Hurricane Katrina struck 16 years ago. Many residents of LaPlace, a western suburb where work only recently began on a long-awaited levee project, had to be rescued from rising floodwaters.
A $14.5 billion system of levees, flood gates and pumps has largely worked as designed during Hurricane Ida, sparing New Orleans from the catastrophic flooding that devastated the area 16 years ago in the wake of Katrina, officials said. Ida, a destructive Category 4 storm packing heavy rains, extreme winds and coastal surges, overwhelmed some levees in communities south of New Orleans and outside the 350-mile (560-km) protective ring completed with federal funding in 2018. But the core area inundated during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when levees failed and 80% of the city was under water, appeared to have avoided widespread flooding, suggesting the upgraded network of levees, gates and pumps worked.
Hurricane Ida lashed Louisiana, left New Orleans without power and put nearly 95% of the region’s oil and gas production offline. Ida, now categorized as a tropical storm, made landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina, which set off a humanitarian calamity in New Orleans and beyond in 2005. With the full extent of Hurricane Ida’s damage still coming into view on Monday, there is at least some respite in the bad news: The impact on gasoline supply and costs could be “modest” — that is, relative to other massive storms like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss how the energy sector is faring as Hurricane Ida slams Louisiana with Dan Dicker, The Energy Word Founder.
New Orleans could be without power for up to 3 weeks after Hurricane Ida
CoreLogic estimates that the reconstruction cost value of the potentially damaged homes is approximately $220.37 billion.
Emergency workers and volunteers in rural Tennessee pushed to clean up as much debris as possible from recent deadly flooding Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida threatened to interrupt recovery efforts with another dousing expected overnight through Tuesday. The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency noted the possibility of localized flooding in Waverly and other areas hit hard by the Aug. 21 flooding but said it's “not expected to be the magnitude of last week’s flooding,” citing the National Weather Service. “Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will go into affected neighborhoods to announce should evacuations become necessary,” an emergency agency flood recovery report said Monday.
