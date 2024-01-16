Economic Development board kicks off new year

Jan. 15—The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development board met Jan. 11 welcomed two new members: Dan Anderson from Jackson County Bank and Daryl Tressler from Greensburg City Council.

Presentations on the United Fund's community conversations project and on housing were given by Joyce Cunningham and Deanna Burkhart respectively.

The community conversations project was conducted by the United Fund last year with focus groups and community stakeholders to come up with what the community wanted and needed. The United Fund found that the biggest needs in Decatur County were mental health and substance abuse treatment, childcare and housing.

EDC director Bryan Robbins explained that Decatur County is "not unique" in those needs. "These are issues we need to address in our community," he said. "The board talked about how the EDC can help tackle those." Some possibilities discussed included partnering with the United Fund, the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and local government to address those issues.

Robbins said the EDC hopes to continue "inviting organizations and leaders from particular sectors of the community to come in and talk and have a conversation" with the EDC at each meeting.

Housing demand remains steady with not enough available housing in the community.

"We just need to consistently work on finding homes, apartments and residences in general within those areas," where they're needed and at the right price point, Robbins said.

The EDC has an Opportunity Expo scheduled for Feb. 7 and the Greensburg Auxiliary Gym. Currently 59 businesses have signed up for tables. There are 70 tables available, total. Those interested in having a table at the Opportunity Expo can contact Jess Barker at 765-561-2153.

On Jan. 26, the EDC is hosting the Ag Innovation Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall. This event is sponsored via a grant from Duke Energy. Visitors from across Indiana will be on-hand to discuss energy and agricultural developments, how those overlap, and opportunities in both areas. This event is free and includes a free lunch. Attendees are encouraged to register online because seating is limited.

"I think," Robbins said, "it'll be well-worth anybody's time. We appreciate the support of Duke Energy on that."

Noelle Maxwell: news@greensburgdailynews.com.