Economic Development Committee gets overview

Feb. 7—Delaware County Economic Development Director Glenn Nealis gave an overview about his department to new members of the Delaware County Economic Development committee Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The committee of Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier, who is chair of the committee, Davenport Town Supervisor Timothy Kelso, Franklin Town Supervisor Donald Smith, Harpersfield Town Supervisor Lisa Driscoll and Sidney Town Supervisor Eric Wilson asked questions as Nealis, Economic Development Specialist Sean Penchoff and Agriculture Specialist Lindsay Whitbeck talked about their duties

Nealis said the department focuses on three main areas of economic development — traditional, tourism and workforce development. The department offers loans to businesses. Last year, the department issued 15 loans, which helped to launch eight new businesses in the county. The loans resulted in 42 new jobs in the county, he said.

The department also oversaw the Delaware County Resiliency and Income Loss Grant, which was awarded by the state Office of Homes and Community Renewal CARES Act Funding. The county received $941,175 to help local businesses that were impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has given out 23 grants totaling $813,000 to area businesses, Penchoff said. The program is slated to end in April.

Whitbeck said she helps county farmers obtain grants to help their businesses.

Nealis said the county uses revenues from the occupancy tax to give grants to help local municipalities and non-profits market events and also to for-profit lodging facilities to expand. He was given homework by former Franklin Town Supervisor Jeffrey Taggart at the last meeting to see if municipalities could be helped with the occupancy tax since their code enforcement officers have to make sure short term rentals pass inspection. Nealis said he would be in contact with town supervisors to see what their concerns are about the occupancy tax.

Nealis said the county uses its tourism money to market the county to residents of New York City, Philadelphia, Massachusetts and central New York, and doesn't pay for local advertising.

The third focus of the department is workforce development, which is facilitated through the Chenango-Delaware-Otsego Workforce Development Board Inc. The county also started a train-to-work initiative through $350,000 it received from the American Rescue Plan Act committee.

New members of the committee asked department personnel to send them more information about grants they give to county businesses and farmers, so they can let their residents know by posting it either on their towns' websites or in their town halls.

