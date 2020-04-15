Economic havoc wreaked by coronavirus has likely throttled US-China trade deal, experts say

Covid-19 has likely rendered a historic "phase-one" US-China trade deal signed in January stillborn, and the need to address the economic devastation that the pandemic has caused will ratchet up the pressure on Beijing to reform its domestic economy, two experts on the bilateral relationship said on Tuesday.

China's high debt levels going into the pandemic and the likelihood that its GDP will contract as the private sector struggles to regain momentum after many businesses were closed to contain the coronavirus has sapped consumption to a degree that will make it nearly impossible for Beijing to fulfil its buying commitments, according to Rhodium Group founder Daniel Rosen and former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

"The toolbox that was used to get out of the soup in [the global financial crisis of] 2008-2009, the extraordinary stimulus that China was applauded and acclaimed for, is simply not an option today" because easy credit given to support the country's state-owned enterprises in recent years is too high, Rosen said.

Citing Chinese government data, Rosen showed a graph of the country's interest payments as a percentage of GDP at over 14 per cent at the end of 2019, up from about 9 per cent in 2008. He added that Chinese companies are struggling under a burden of about US$2 trillion worth of debt service obligations.

China's interest payments as a percentage of GDP were at over 14 per cent at the end of 2019, up from about 9 per cent in 2008. Click to enlarge. Chart: Rhodium Group. alt=China's interest payments as a percentage of GDP were at over 14 per cent at the end of 2019, up from about 9 per cent in 2008. Click to enlarge. Chart: Rhodium Group.

The Chinese government "will be very reluctant to engineer a stimulus strategy at the same order of magnitude than they did last time, even though the objective economic need this time is considerably larger," Rudd said.

The assessment by Rudd and Rosen runs counter to expectations voiced by US President Donald Trump, who said last week that he was confident that China would follow through with its pledge to buy an additional US$200 billion worth of exports "because I know President Xi [Jinping], who I like and respect, and I think he will honour the deal he made with us". Trump has been pushing to reduce China's trade surplus with the US as a major foreign policy goal since he took office in 2017. That surplus rose to a record US$276 billion in that year, prompting the US leader to start a bilateral trade war with Beijing in July 2018.

When they signed their phase-one agreement in January, the two sides pledged to start negotiations on phase two, which would address structural economic issues, including Beijing's support to state-owned enterprises.

Following through with the agreed-upon increase in purchases from the US would also damage other exporting nations already ravaged by Covid-19 and create difficulties for American suppliers, Rosen said.